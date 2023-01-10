I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land

Photo by Markus Winkler/Unsplash

In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.

The Issue: China Buying Florida Land

Previously, our governor stated, “From a national security perspective, is that something that we wanna see? And a lot of times, there’ll be companies that will put themselves out as private, but if you peel back the onion a little bit, they’re basically controlled by the China Communist Party."

He's made it clear that he does not want any Floridian's information in the CCP's hands.

Three Tampa Residents Speak Up

I interviewed three Tampa residents to see what they thought of our governor's response to this critical and ongoing issue. Here's what they said:

Janice stated, "It's a great idea. That sort of logic and reasoning will make him [Governor DeSantis] a great president too. This law needs to be introduced to the entire country. Really, it should have already been in place."

Mark stated, "I think it's a smart choice. Whether it's China, Russia, or someone else, no foreign entity should be allowed to buy and own American soil."

Lisa stated, "Nah, he's making a mistake, period. Who's going to make up the difference in price for what China offers and the selling price? This is gonna make inflation ten times worse. Mark my words."

What do you think? Do you think that China and other foreign entities should be allowed access to buy land in Florida?

*Note: Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of Florida residents.