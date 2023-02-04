Atlanta, GA

Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0virMw_0kZFPabc00
Decked out for Valentine's Day all month long at Amore e AmorePhoto byCaren West PR

Valentine's day sneaks up on us every year, doesn't it? Consider this your notice to get planning. Here's the best spots in ATL to celebrate lover's day!

Amore e Amore (Inman Park)

The Italian restaurant will adorn the dining room with Cupid-approved decorations for lovers, family and friends for the entire month of February. With a name that means "love and more love”, it’s no surprise the Italian ristorante is celebrating Valentine’s Day from Friday, February 1st to Saturday, February 28th featuring a special menu in addition to their traditional a la carte selections. 

Here's the menu:

Antipasto - Cold
Reggiano Parmigiano, Pesto & House Marinated Olives 
Classic Caesar Salad
Imported Italian Cold Cuts

Antipasto - Hot
Potato Croquettes 
Homemade Meatballs

Pasta
Heart Shaped Cheese Ravioli ala Vodka

Intermezzo
Homemade Lemon Sorbet & Vodka

Entree Choices
Chicken Parmigiana
Maine Lobster Tails Fra Diavolo
Lamb Osso Bucco
Black Angus Filet Mignon in Vecchia Romagna Brandy with Mushrooms

Dolce
Assortment of Homemade Desserts
Glass of Bubbly 

To make a reservation, visit www.amoreeamore.com or call 404-600-2176. Amore e Amore is conveniently located at 467 N Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30307. Cost is $150.00 per person plus alcohol, tax & gratuity. 

Botica (Buckhead)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgdLW_0kZFPabc00
3-course menu for $65 on Valentine's Day at BoticaPhoto byBotica Atlanta

Love birds can enjoy a 3-course menu including mouthwatering dishes like Grilled Oysters, Halibut Ceviche, Crispy Lobster Tails, New York Strip, Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Cake and more.

This luxurious menu is $65 person, plus tax and gratuity. Guests wanting to cheers to this special occasion can also add a $25 wine paring per person. Reservations available on OpenTable -https://www.opentable.com/r/botica-atlanta

Le Colonial (Buckhead)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hd3Os_0kZFPabc00
Le Colonial Valentine's menuPhoto byLe Colonial

This is a super romantic spot for Valentine's. The French-Vietnamese eatery will offer a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $95 per person on Tuesday, February 14th. Items on the menu include:

  • Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings with scallions, ginger, and black vinegar sauce
  • Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Tartare stacked with Hass avocado, sweet chili, Baker Farm cucumber, red shiso, soy caviar, and taro chips
  • Pan Seared Seabass with, shiitake mushrooms, and lobster coconut broth
  • Lamb Chops with curried eggplant & pepper ratatouille and coriander mint jus;

Dessert - Chocolate “Amour” – dark chocolate mousse with chocolate joconde, and hazelnut chocolate ganache or Lemongrass Panna Cotta featuring lemongrass, lime leaf, coconut cream, and raspberry-ginger sauce. The Valentine’s Day menu will be available from 4 p.m. to close on February 14th. Reservations are required and can be made via Open Table

Petitie Violette (Decatur)

The lovely five-course Valentine’s Dinner Menu offers a choice of each of hot hors d’oeuvres, rich soup, fresh salad, gourmet entrée and decadent dessert, for just $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity). It also includes a complimentary rose for every lady. Seatings are available from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Appetizer, soup and salad menu highlights include: Escargot Provençale, Crab Louis, Seafood Crepe with Velouté Sauce, Lobster Bisque and the Valentine Salad featuring mixed greens, strawberries, praline pecans, chevre cheese and house-made peach vinaigrette.

Premium entrée selections are: Boeuf Bourguignon, Veal Scallopini Piccata, Broiled Lobster Tails, Magret de Canard (pan-seared duck breast), Grilled Lamb Chops, Beef Wellington and Seared Seabass Risotto. Entrees are accompanied with fresh vegetables and risotto or potatoes.

The classic French restaurant is hosting two dinner shows and a special Valentine’s Day menu dedicated to the word. Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem--The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death tells the hilarious story of hot single ladies vying for love from a hot millionaire bachelor. It runs Friday and Saturday nights, beginning on Friday, February 3. Dinner and a Diva, featuring highlights from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, showcases a romantic musical follow up to The Phantom of the Opera, on Tuesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 23. More information can be found here - https://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/

5Church (Midtown)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167nuC_0kZFPabc00
5Church MidtownPhoto byMalika Bowling

5Church Midtown rolls out the red carpet for Valentine’s Day with a romantic four-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings for $100 per person with a half-bottle of Champagne per couple and $120 per person with a full bottle of Champagne per couple. Menu highlights include scallop crudo, sweet potato bisque, fig salad, shrimp and grits, duck confit tagliatelle, beet risotto, filet mignon, black cod, Springer Mountain Farms chicken with blue grits aligot and dessert. The regular menu will not be offered. Reservations can be made online.

Sun in my Belly (Kirkwood)

Special Four-Course Dinner With Wine Pairings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

This European-inspired café located in Kirkwood, is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a special four-course dinner on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Opening its doors during the evening for this special experience, the acclaimed, quintessential breakfast and brunch destination will have two seatings, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Guests are also invited to indulge in hand-selected wine pairings to accompany each course. Sun In My Belly’s Valentine’s Day Dinner is $80 per person and $120 per person with wine pairings. Reservations are available by emailing info@suninmybelly.com

Alici (new Oyster Bar in Midtown)

The restaurants is offering a 5-course pre-fixe menu for $95. This restaurant is buzzing so make your reservations early! https://www.alicioysterbar.com/vday

Where will you head to for Valentine's Day in Atlanta?

