The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)

A collaboration between two fantastic Atlanta theaters, the Theatrical Outfit and Dads Garage is The White Chip, which highlights the journey from alcoholism to sobriety by a celebrated playright and producer, Sean Daniels.

The play is told through the eyes of the main character, Steven, and is supported by two other cast members. They play various roles including Steven's mother, father, friends, counselor and more. Rather than the play be 100 percent serious, there are moments of laugh out loud humor. As the star continues to deny his problem with addiction, clinging to the fact that his career is soaring and after all, he keeps getting accolades from his boss. What could possibly be going wrong in his life? This is what everyone in the industry does and how they behave, right?

For so many who have a loved one that struggles with addiction it's difficult to understand how the drug can take over. In the play we learn how it evolved over time to take over Steven's life and the powerful effect addiction has on the brain. Steven ultimately tames his demon, but the journey is long is tormenting to those around him. It is not unlike many who suffer from addiction but what ultimately convinces him to stop and get help may surprise you.

Sean became an artist in Atlanta, he became a Director at Dad’s Garage, his first professional gig was at Theatrical Outfit, he got sober sitting in rooms in the Highlands, and after dancing with John Lewis and Kevin Bacon, met his wife at the kissing booth for BaconFest at Dad’s Garage. He currently leads the Recovery Project for Florida Studio Theatre, which aims to change the narrative of the public health crisis that is addiction in our country.

Addiction is a silent epidemic that claims a life every 2.6 minutes in America. It should be treated as a public health emergency, but it is a complicated and misunderstood disease that is burdened with tremendous shame and stigma.

The White Chip is playing at Dad's Garage Theater in Inman Park from now until February 19. You can purchase tickets and find more information about the show here.