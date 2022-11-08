Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco news

Bartaco Vinings Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Atlantans love tacos and it shows. There a no shortage of amazing taco spots sprinkled throughout the city and it seems we can't get enough. Bartaco with locations in Inman Park, West Midtown, Buckhead and more recently opened their newest location in Vinings. Spoiler alert: it is a hit!

Duck Birria at Bartco Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Located in Vinings just off Paces Ferry Road, it is a great option for those in the Smyrna area as well. Bartaco offers off Tex Mex, delicious tacos and other Mexican fare at great prices. New on the menu is Duck Birria with broth. For$7.95. you'll get tender shredded duck with oaxaca and cotija cheeses in a crispy corn tortilla. Imagine the best type of quesadilla you've had and that's what you'll get. See it, pictured above.

Brussels Sprouts taco Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

One of the cool things Bartaco does to keep things interesting is offer secret taco which changes every couple of months. It is called the secret taco because it is not listed on the regular menu. You would have to know to order it and ask your server. We've had the lobster tacos and fell in love. Seriously they were chunk full of buttery lobster and we loved it so much! This time we had the Brussels sprouts taco. I know, I know, it is a veggie taco, but it was oh so good. Of course you'll want to order some other items like the crispy fish taco, and pork belly which are outstanding.

Make sure to save room for dessert. The jar desserts are just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus the churros are so yummy - eat them as soon as they come out of the fryer!