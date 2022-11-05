Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the US

Wheatley Vodka

Wheatley Vodka named several towns all across the country as the tastiest in America. Some of the tastiest towns include - Sugar Hill, Georgia; Peachtree City, Georgia; Mayo, Florida; Spuds, Florida; Two Egg, Florida; Florida; Cookietown, Oklahoma; Popcorn, Indiana; and Burnt Corn, Alabama are just a few of the tasty cities that are being honored in this program.

The program was designed by Wheatley Vodka and they are encouraging those over 21 to visit and play the game. How can you win? Enter your details here www.wheatleytastematters.com, and select your tasty-named city from the drop-down menu and follow the on-screen prompts for a chance to instantly win. The program will run from November 1 – November 30, 2022. National Happy Hour Day is on November 12. But of course who needs a special day to celebrate happy hour, am I right?

While this vodka company encourages imbibers to enjoy the vodka on its own, you can certainly enjoy a cocktail at one of your favorite establishments whether you win the prize or not. Some of the best vodka based cocktails are:

Moscow Mules

Vodka Martinis

Espresso Martinis

Wheatley Vodka is 10x distilled, triple filtered and so smooth you can sip it straight. Hailing from the world's most award-winning distillery, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Wheatley is crafted in small batches every time to ensure that each bottle meets the Distillery's high standards. According to the brand's master distiller and namesake, Harlen Wheatley, Wheatley is "how vodka is supposed to taste."

Which cocktail would you pick?