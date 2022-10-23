It's Beer-o-Ween time at the Lazy Dog

Calling all beer lovers! The Lazy Dog with locations around the US is your craft beer headquarters for sensational food and beer!

The Lazy Dog

Fall-O-Ween Beer Dinner

The Fall-O-Ween Lazy Dog Beer dinner is a limited time dinner event at Lazy Dog Restaurant but tickets are still available. Choose your day from October 24, 25 or 26th. The meal includes a four-course experience paired with beer. But a fun bonus is guests also take home a special craft beer mixed 4-pack. Items to try include the Graveyard Queso Dip with New Belgium Brewing 1554 Dark Lager; Spicy Devil’s Egg with Bonita, Bonita Pale Ale; and Black + Blue Burger with Founders 4 Giants and the Haze of Destiny. It’s available at all locations and is $85 for two people. More info and reservations can be made here.

Lazy Dog Beer Club Launch

Lazy Dog Beer Club has officially landed in Georgia! The quarterly membership subscription is created by beer lovers, for beer lovers and gives members the opportunity to try a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Members get a first kit as soon as they sign up and then then a themed beer kit with a themed glass each additional quarter they are an active member. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy, plus an exclusive themed glass.

In restaurant perks include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise and more. Guests can purchase a membership in restaurant with prices starting at $35.