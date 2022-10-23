Atlanta, GA

Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top Gun

Malika Bowling
Atlanta's Petite Violette is back again with a Top Gun themed mystery dinner.
Petite Violette

If you once enjoyed the comedy of Agatha's Murder Mystery dinner theater or had always intended to go but never made it there, there's good news! Agatha's actors and crew have now teamed up with Brookhaven restaurant, Petite Violette, for their shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

The latest show is Top Gunnerton, a mashup between two popular shows: Top Gun Maverick and the show Bridgerton. We meet our lead character in London, 1815 were one's standing in society is everything. Darlene Gunnerton is a young heiress vying to be chosen as the "Diamond", a star debutante. She must marry someone of her same stature, and although she is attracted to Maverick, his lineage is not a match. All this ensues while she is competing against cutthroat competition.

What is it like to attend a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Petite Violette?

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

The restaurant is quite large with a dining area in front a special area in the back for the dinner theater. Along with the entertainment you will also be treated to a four-course meal. Appetizers are serve yourself as soon as you are seated. Then you'll get a salad and choice of entree: vegetarian, fish, or steak options are all on the menu.

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Guests are asked to arrive 15 to 30 minutes ahead of start time. Audience members can choose to play a part in the show or not. Two actors will show guests to their table and at that time they will be given the option to take part in the play. Parts can range from playing a character in the show, complete with costumes, or a smaller part in a group with many other guests.

Shows are themed for adults and I'd recommend age 13 or older. The cost per person is $75, plus fees. Reservations must be made online at http://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater, and no refunds can be given. Actors are happy to stop and post with guests after the show!

Atlanta, GA
