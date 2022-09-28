Atlanta, GA

There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJkSK_0iCtAIF600
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.

Kick your evening off with the refreshing namesake drink, the Bobby Jones, made with peach infused Bourbon. Or, for beer lovers, the Calamity Jane a tribute to Bobby Jones and made by golfers for golfers, The, crisp light beer with a low 4.5% ABV is named after Bobby Jone’s famous putter that he used to win 13 major championships including the Grand Slam in 1930.

The Crab Fritters and Arugula and Fennel salad are a must to being your meal. Artichoke hearts with a a lemon aioli sauce are the perfect match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnG8K_0iCtAIF600
Appetizers at Boone'sMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

For main dishes, the Rack of Lamb is the star of the show. The generous portion features 8 chops, so make sure you have a friend along who likes lamb to help you finish it. However, a pork tenderloin is another top notch choice if lamb is not your thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUfOf_0iCtAIF600
Main dishes at BoonesMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Although the golf course is sprawling and the building is huge, the dining area is not that large. There were only about 8 tables outside and inside seating is larger but you'll definitely need reservations well in advance. Boone's remains a secret to main Atlantans and if you want to take a visiting friend or family member out to a terrific meal for something a bit out of the ordinary, check out Boone's!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBWZV_0iCtAIF600
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Boone’s is open Wednesday to Sunday between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Boone’s is located in the heart of Buckhead at 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. www.boonesatl.com/

