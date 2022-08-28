New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs

Town Square adult care facility

An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs.

This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.

Members will take part in a wide range of engaging, rotating activities facilitated by highly qualified Program Assistants (with an 8-to-1 caregiver to participant ratio) who leverage therapeutic reminiscing techniques devised to spark memories and stimulate the mind.

Town Square is the first adult day care with a model grounded in reminiscence therapy, which is designed to put members at ease and spark memories of the past by featuring a variety of nostalgic activity rooms called “storefronts.” The 12,000-sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility resembles a mid-century American town and features 13 distinct stylized activity zones to represent many popular storefronts that existed in mid-century America. They include a 1950s-era diner, aptly named Rosie’s; a Starlite Theater to symbolize the golden age movies; a music room called Spinners to engage members with nostalgic tunes; a health club featuring themed exercise classes; a garage with a show-stopping, vintage 1964 Ford Thunderbird; as well as a library; working hair salon; craft room; and recreation room, among others.

For those living with memory or cognitive impairment, this mode of therapy can be particularly beneficial, as reminiscence therapy has been shown to improve mood, communication, sleep quality, as well as reduce anxiety, depression, and agitation among those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The unique behavioral approach uses prompts such as movies, music, images, games, and other vintage props to stimulate long-term memories.

Operating with a mission to improve the quality of life of our members and their families, Town Square delivers safe and affordable care in a one-of-a-kind, interactive environment. Those in need of memory care, but also seniors with varying abilities, receive quality and compassionate care through Town Square's immersive experiences that spark memories to stimulate the mind. For more information, visit https://www.townsquare.net.