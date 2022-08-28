Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in September

Cure Childhood Cancer

Dine Out and Do Good In September Atlanta Restaurants Go Gold for CURE Childhood Cancer

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a wide variety of Atlanta-area restaurants will support CURE Childhood Cancer with special sales and events throughout the month.

Village Burger, all locations: All four Village Burger locations will offer a decal program where customers may purchase a gold ribbon to sign and hang on the wall for a $1 or $5 donation. The restaurants will also provide Coins4CURE collection jars at all registers. Locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Tucker and Cumming.

Chick-fil-A, Avalon Alpharetta: On September 27th from 6-8 PM, Chick-fil-A Avalon will donate 20% of sales to CURE and will also collect cash donations with a Coins4CURE. The restaurant will also have a raffle and a Go Gold photo booth. This location makes these contributions in memory of Kylie Myers and in support of Bailey Moody and Peyton Gully.

Scream‘n Nuts Donuts and Ice Cream in Alpharetta will create a special Gold Ribbon donut for sale throughout the month of September with sales proceeds to benefit CURE. Scream ‘n Nuts is located at 5950 North Point Parkway.

Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon will host a Gold CURE specialty menu on Sunday, September 18 from 11 am to 2 pm. 100% of sales from the specialty menu items will be donated to CURE. The Brewpub is located at 6640 Town Square, Alpharetta.

Fermented will host a wine-tasting night on Wednesday, September 29 from 7 to 9 m. The $35 ticket will include 6 wine tastings and a wine educator to lead the event. 410 of each ticket and 10% of all wine sales during the event will benefit CURE. Fermented is located at 50 Canton Street, Alpharetta.

Rosati’s Pizza and Sports Pub will Go Gold in September with flyers on all pizza boxes, Coins4CURE donation jars at the registers and a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, September 16 with portion of sales proceeds benefiting CURE. Rosati’s is located at 415 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates funding annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. www.curechildhoodcancer.org