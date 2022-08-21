Where to get Thai and Sushi near Emory

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Sri Thai has several locations around Atlanta but the newest has opened in Emory. The restaurant features a large inside dining area but it's better to sit outside on the patio, where you can listen to the water from the fountain nearby. For the time being, the restaurant is waiting on its liquor license. So that means you can bring your own drinks. We brought a couple bottles of white wine to go with our sushi and Thai food.

The menu at Sri Thai is pages and pages long. Sure, you can go simple and get the Pad Thai or Thai Basil. Those are always great choices. But, it is also a good idea to explore many of the other dishes on the menu like ginger fish or the Pork leg.

For appetizers, get the sampler platter. It's good for two but you can always double up and order more. It come with calamari, chicken satay, dumplings and Thai egg rolls. So there's definitely something for everyone in the platter. The Hamachi Kama, a yellowtail collar is a nice addition to the starter menu items as well.

If you have four in your party, order an array of sushi and Thai options that you can all share. We stuck to seafood ordering a selection of sushi rolls like the Rock n Roll and Spicy Tuna. We also got the Curry Salmon and Basil Seafood with a bevy of seafood like scallops and mussels. Protip: though we ordered everything medium there was not much kick to the dishes, so if you want to feel the tingling on your tongue from pepper, ask for "Thai hot".