Coming in Hot: Curated playlists to match your road trip time

The south is known for producing some of the best musical talent. Perennial favorites like Dolly Parton (TN), The Allman Brothers (FL) and OutKast (GA) are part of the list. And with Atlanta being a Hip Hop capital, expect to hear artists like Usher and Rick Ross too.

The summer playlist is curated for the most popular drives from southern cities like Atlanta, Macon, Jacksonville and Beaufort. Heading to Panama City from Atlanta, queue up the 6-hour playlist. Macon to Hilton Head? Sure, there’s a 3-hour playlist made just for that. Headed to Disney from Jax? Yep, that’s covered too.

Butler Auto Group had 3 main goals in mind when creating the playlists:

Fun - The automotive group wants car owners to enjoy the thrill of driving again. Amidst airlines’ mass cancellations or delays each week, many sun seekers and vacationers are opting to drive instead. These playlists help make the time fly by! Beach lovers will have their toes in the sand in no time.

Safety - Distracted driving remains a top reason for car accidents. By having a playlist queued up, there’s no need to look for new songs. What’s more, safety features of newer cars - Safety features in today’s cars are incredible. Cars are equipped with features to prevent drifting, help with challenging parallel parking and even help prevent a collision by auto braking when necessary. All the benefits to prevent an accident before it happens.

Connection - Families enjoying a vacation together don’t have to wait until reaching the destination to interact with one another. With a list of songs spanning decades and genres, there’s something everyone will recognize and sing along.

Playlists are available on Spotify, free for anyone.