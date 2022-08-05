Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7

Lobster Tacos Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?



What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.

Tuna and drinks at Bartaco Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

If you get a couple other items that are reasonably priced as well, you'll have no problem being pleasantly satiated when you leave. Pictured above is the Tuna dish and corn on the cob. We also tried the gazpacho and plantains, all winners as well. Their gazpacho is the perfect summer soup!

Bartaco lobster tacos, fish tacos, guacamole Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

I'd highly recommend the Smoke on the Water cocktail.This is part of the reason I suggest you dine in. That and their gorgeous patio. Here are the summer drinks:

The smoke on the water ($11) is comprised of a blend of flavors with bitterness from cappelletti, summer sweetness from watermelon and smoky mezcal to tie it all together.

The summer caipirinha ($10.50) is a tasty and unique beverage made with cachaça which gives it an alcoholic, grassy sweetness, elderflower liqueur which has a faint sweet and herbal note that ties in with orange and lime to give it a tropical citrus spirit.

They both sound like summer in a glass, don't they? bartaco has 3 Atlanta locations. There's Westside, Inman Park and my favorite, Chastain Park (Buckhead).