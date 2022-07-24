The Woodall - West Midtown's Hidden Gem

The Woodall Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

If you are a fan of Marlow's Tavern, you'll definitely want to pay a visit to The Woodall on Atlanta's Westside. Once you step inside The Woodall, you'll be greeted by bright, beautiful murals. Looking around further, the resemblance to Marlow's becomes clearer in the booths, bar and outdoor seating. Protip: Make sure to head outside (the back part) if you enjoy outdoor seating. Not only do they have a window where you can order a cocktail and sit outdoors enjoying it. Or sit under a wall of plants while you dine.

Gin cocktail at The Woodall Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

If cocktails are your thing, you'll definitely want to indulge in one or two while at The Woodall. Look at the cocktail above. Isn't it gorgeous? It's called the Green Tea Cucumber Gimlet and I highly recommend it. One thing that's pretty cool is the "Bartender's Choice" cocktail. You just tell your server your choice between the following: Clear or Not, Boozy, Stirred, Strong or Sweet. Then just wait for them to concoct something delicious!

Beet Salad and Tempura Eggplant at The Woodall Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Dinner was off to an amazing start with the beet salad and tempera eggplant. Though we don't ordinarily order all vegetarian options to start, these were some of the most spectacular dishes we had. There's a house made curry aioli for dipping the eggplant too.

Scallop dish at The Woodall Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Shown above is the Scallop entree. Not only are the scallops done perfectly, but the cauliflower, other vegetables and sauce balance each other quite well. If someone in your party is a fan of Asian food, definitely order the Triggerfish with a Hong Kong sauce and Basmati rice.

One surprise we had during the night was a dish that is soon to come on the menu. Below is the smoked quail. Chef Karl delivered it to our table and let us preview this "coming soon" dish. Spoiler alert: it's fantastic! I wouldn't normally order quail as I always feel you don't get much meat. When I told Karl, he said that often happens when quail is not cooked properly. These were smoked and the meat nearly fell off the bone.

Quail at The Woodall Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

One thing we loved about The Woodall, beside the friendly service and fantastic food, is that it seems really down to earth and approachable. It makes a great fit for foodies, but also is unpretentious and anyone who isn't accustomed to "fancy" dishes will still feel right at home ordering a burger or steak.

You can check out the menu for The Woodall here.