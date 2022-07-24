First Look - Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven / North Druid Hills (with menu)

Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)



Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash and eatery, Auto Spa Bistro along with its more environmentally-friendly counterpart, Eco Car Spa, is the brainchild behind Clutch. The menu is a mix of both American options like a filet or lamb chops and Caribbean items such as jerk chicken Rasta Pasta and a jerk spiced burger.

The dining room features a mix of booths and hightop tables. There's also plenty of seating around the bar if you want to pop in just to listen to live music. Plus, there are several private rooms if you want to have a party. We recommend that you stop to snap a picture near the entrance with the instagram-themed ballons.

For drinks, there are a handful of house made cocktails, that definitely lean towards the more fruity and tropical. Tequila lovers should try the Clutch-arita or the Casamigo Lover (pictured above). To start your meal off right, get the Avocado Toast (pictured below) and the the Cauliflower bites. The toast has tomato and balsamic drizzle on top, and is surprisingly quite filling. Meanwhile the Cauliflower bites are a glorious way to indulge in fried foods while still eating your veggies.

One of our favorite entrees was the the Rasta Pasta. As the name suggests it is Caribbean influenced. Though we ordered it by itself you can add in Jerk Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon to the entree for an additional charge. The pasta dish was seasoned with just the right amount of flavor and heat. Also, a Sea Bass filet comes with two sides - jalapeno creamed corn and and vegetable quinoa. However, the filet was the best thing we ate all night. It was some of the most tender beef and flavored minimally which was divine.

Themed nights will include Meatless Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Comedy Nights on Wednesday, and more.

Currently Clutch is open for dinner on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays and brunch on Sundays. It is located at 1860 Corporate Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30318. Protip: The restaurant only offers valet parking with no self park options. The cost to valet is $10. You can park across the street at the Pink Pony for $3. See the menu for Clutch below.

