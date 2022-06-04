Trading Places Musical in Atlanta (Full Review)

Alliance Theater

If you are a fan of all things 80s, you'll want to check out Trading Places, the musical. If you love Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in the hilarious rom-com, you'll love this new twist on the musical. If you remember the premise of the 1980s hit was that two very rich brothers made a bet to see if they could take one very wealthy person and one destitute person and swap their lives and see how they would each cope. Would they survive in each other's lives? For how long? Would they thrive? The comic performances by Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd were amazing.

This hilarious world-premiere musical pitting nature against nurture in a modern-day prince and the pauper story. A poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker gets swapped and are pawns in an elaborate bet by two wealthy brothers who see their lives as a game. However, these two pawns turn the tables on the unsuspecting brothers and have a blast while doing it.

The musical is set in the 1980s in the era of big hair and excess. However, as been reimagined for today's audiences. One notable change is that rather than have 2 men play the leading roles the "pauper" is played by a female.

TRADING PLACES is helmed by television and film writer Thomas Lennon (Night at the Museum, Reno 911), musical writing team Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date), and Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

Trading Places: the Musical” takes place at Alliance Theatre on the Coca-Cola Stage from May 25 to June 26. Tickets and more information are available at alliancetheatre.org/production/2021-22/trading-places.