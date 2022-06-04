Atlanta, GA

Trading Places Musical in Atlanta (Full Review)

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pamRe_0g0dfAna00
Alliance Theater

If you are a fan of all things 80s, you'll want to check out Trading Places, the musical. If you love Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy in the hilarious rom-com, you'll love this new twist on the musical. If you remember the premise of the 1980s hit was that two very rich brothers made a bet to see if they could take one very wealthy person and one destitute person and swap their lives and see how they would each cope. Would they survive in each other's lives? For how long? Would they thrive? The comic performances by Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd were amazing.

This hilarious world-premiere musical pitting nature against nurture in a modern-day prince and the pauper story. A poor street hustler and a privileged stockbroker gets swapped and are pawns in an elaborate bet by two wealthy brothers who see their lives as a game. However, these two pawns turn the tables on the unsuspecting brothers and have a blast while doing it.

The musical is set in the 1980s in the era of big hair and excess. However, as been reimagined for today's audiences. One notable change is that rather than have 2 men play the leading roles the "pauper" is played by a female.

TRADING PLACES is helmed by television and film writer Thomas Lennon (Night at the Museum, Reno 911), musical writing team Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner (First Date), and Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

Trading Places: the Musical” takes place at Alliance Theatre on the Coca-Cola Stage from May 25 to June 26. Tickets and more information are available at alliancetheatre.org/production/2021-22/trading-places

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

What's happening in the city of Atlanta. News of the latest restaurant openings, hotel openings, issues Atlantan residents face and more! Follow me for the best and hottest news on the ongoing of the Atlanta area and beyond! www.roamilicious.com

Atlanta, GA
2783 followers

More from Malika Bowling

Roanoke, VA

Find your fun in Roanoke - top 5 things to see and do

Roanoke StarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) If you're looking for a fun-filled vacation, look no further than Roanoke Virginia! There are tons of things to do in this charming city, from exploring the historical sights to enjoying the excellent restaurants. Here are some of the top attractions that you won't want to miss during your stay.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Here are the top brunch spots in Nashville

Brunch at Mockingbird in NashvilleMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) You know a city is a party city when they offer weekday brunches. Nashville is one of them. Here are the top 5 spots to hit up when you visit music city.

Read full story

Monkey's 47 Gin new secret ingredient + gin recipes for summer

Each and every year, the Distillers at Monkey 47 embark on a search for the right 48th ingredient – the Species rara. In concocting the one-of-a-kind Distiller’s Cut for 2022, they’ve pushed the boundaries by adding scarlet monarda, creating a smooth and elegant dry gin with a refined, yet spicy top note and a hint of lemon that thrills the senses. Check out some of the recipes to make with this unique gin.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Woodstock, Georgia

downtown Woodstock (Rootstock Restaurant)Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) In recent years, Woodstock, Georgia has become quite the fun spot to hang out on weekends. Their downtown is lively and features some fabulous restaurants. Here are the top restaurants to put on your list when you are headed to Woodstock.

Read full story
4 comments

Mariah Carey created a new Irish liqueur - Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these cocktail recipes

Are you planning on staying in for St. Patrick's Day? Nothing wrong with that. You could make a Corned Beef Brisket and enjoy a nice beer to go with it. However, if you like cocktails we have you covered there too. Ready to try something a bit different? Try a cocktail, or two, made with an Irish liqueur from pop singer, Mariah Carey.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

This is Buckhead's Sexiest Restaurant

The Bar at The BettyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Tucked away inside the Kimpton Sylvan hotel in the heart of Buckhead is The Betty. It’s sleek decor is the perfect ambiance for a romantic date night. And if you’re staying at the hotel for a staycation or just to treat yourself, you’re just steps away from a great evening. No Uber necessary.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Shack Shack Alpharetta Opens

On Wednesday, February 16th the Alpharetta Shack, located at 11780 Haynes Bridge Rd Alpharetta, GA 30009, opens. It will be the fifth Shack in the Atlanta area.This location will be the first in the area to offer a Shack Track drive-up window (an “app-thru” - which gives guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack app and pick up their food without leaving the comfort of their cars!).

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Valentine's Day Specials at these Atlanta Restaurants

Looking for a romantic spot to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetie? Check out these spots around Atlanta. Bulla Gastrobar (Midtown) 60 11th St NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309. Bulla Gastrobar offers a prix-fixe style Valentine’s dinner for two. For $120, couples enjoy a 4-course meal and wine toast. For the entire month of February, enjoy a special Valentine cocktail “Strawberry Crush.” $1 from every purchase goes to the American Heart Association. Self-parking is available at the Sixty11th building off of 11th St NE. First two hours of parking free with validation.Reservations are required at bullagastrobar.com or call 404-900-6926.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Rakers Junk Removal - Party of 2 with this Husband and Wife Crew

When Steven and Ann Lafferty showed up at my house to clear out some old desks and bookcases, I assumed we would be waiting for the rest of their crew to arrive. Nope. It would only be the two of them. They got right to work, Steven breaking down the furniture, and Ann carrying most of the pieces to the truck.

Read full story
1 comments

Romantic Rum Cocktail perfect for Valentine's Day

Are you the type of person that stays in for Valentine's Day? Cooking at home is so much more romantic on Valentine's Day than going out to a restaurant that will rush you in and rush you out. Or perhaps you make this a full blown week's celebration. Or even still, perhaps you celebrate Galentine's Day too with your gal pals. No matter how you celebrate Valentine's Day, here are some ways to spread some cheer!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These are the top heated patios in Atlanta

Normally, Atlantans rush inside a restaurant during the winter months but for health concerns, many are opting to dine on heated patios. Here is a list of the best in Atlanta. Botica (Buckhead) - There’s are huge heated patio and the restaurant is located right on Peachtree. Enjoy dinner or brunch. Botica’s al fresco dining for 100 on the 2,000-square-foot covered patio is equipped with heaters, fans and a ringside seat to Peachtree Road. Plus there is a the new retractable awning, covering the entire patio area.www.eatbotica.com.

Read full story

Make the best mocktails to get you through dry January with these fancy syrups

How are you making it through dry January? Is it harder than you thought? Well these fancy syrups made for drinks might help you make it through the month a little easier. They come with flavors like cranberry and honey or fennel and anise or even tamarind and cardamom. Mix them up with your favorite sparkling water or some other ingredients and pour it in a fancy glass and pretend your sipping on a fancy cocktail while still remaining true to your commitment.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

First Watch Jump Start Menu for the New Year

This new Jump Start menu is the perfect mix of appealing to a crowd that wants savory dishes while still imparting good-for-options. New superseed crunch is on a couple of these dishes – it is a combo of flax, hemp, kasha, pepitas and sunflower seeds which adds subtle, superfood flavor and a satisfying crunch.

Read full story
Dunwoody, GA

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Dunwoody. How many have you been to?

Novo Cucina in DunwoodyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Dunwoody may be known for Perimeter mall and the surrounding eateries, but venture out a bit further and you will rewarded with spectacular eats. Here are the best restaurants in Dunwoody.

Read full story

New program from Verizon wireless tracks your activity - here is how you can stop it

Verizon Wireless, one of the most expensive cell phone providers is now tracking all their mobile phone customers. If you are a Verizon Wireless customer (only in the US) be aware that they launched a new program today. It is Verizon Custom Experience. Sounds harmless right? This malicious new program tracks every website you visit. Furthermore, it also tracks every app you use. So, now users and customers who value their privacy must not only be aware of the phone manufacturer (Apple, Samsung, etc) but must be vigilant about keeping their web visits private.

Read full story

Airline cancelled your flight? Get to your destination with a free bus ride through January 7th

Many travelers this holiday season faced the unfortunate fate of a cancelled flight. As if it isn't bad enough that we are having to mask up for hours on end in airports and on long flights, you could get to the airport hours early, mask and all, and still face a cancelled flight due to the many in the airline industry that are not showing up to work,

Read full story

Unique cocktails to serve at your New Year's party

Disclosure: I was sent review samples for this article. Whether you are staying in for New Year's and hosting a party or if it's just a couple, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on fabulous cocktails. Check out some of the best things you can serve at your New Year's party or any party throughout the year that shakes up the ho hum cocktail routine!

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Firebirds filling limited time specialties - ends Jan. 4

Burrata salad at FirebirdsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Have you experienced the exceptional dining at Firebirds yet? If you live in Atlanta there are two Firebirds locations - Alpharetta and Peachtree Corners. One of the things they are known for are their phenomenal steaks, especially their Prime Rib. Their seafood entrees and desserts are tasty and indulgent as well.

Read full story

Personalized gifts for friends and family available now

CovatarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy