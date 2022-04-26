Monkey's 47 Gin new secret ingredient + gin recipes for summer

Malika Bowling

Each and every year, the Distillers at Monkey 47 embark on a search for the right 48th ingredient – the Species rara. In concocting the one-of-a-kind Distiller’s Cut for 2022, they’ve pushed the boundaries by adding scarlet monarda, creating a smooth and elegant dry gin with a refined, yet spicy top note and a hint of lemon that thrills the senses. Check out some of the recipes to make with this unique gin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GF9YX_0fJQVxGl00
Monkey 47 Gin

Gin Daisy

Ingredients:

  • 5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 2 oz Chartreuse Jaune
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 3 dashes simple syrup
  • 2 oz soda

How to Mix: Pour all ingredients (except the soda) into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice coupette glass. Fill up with soda and garnish with a lemon zest.

Monkey 47 Gin

The Monkey Mai Tai

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 1 oz Velvet Falernum
  • 1 oz Dry Curaçao
  • 1 oz Orgeat
  • 1 oz Overproof Rum
  • 2 oz Lime Juice
  • Mint sprig

How to Mix: Add the Monkey 47, velvet falernum, curaçao, lime juice and orgeat into a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly (about 3 seconds). Pour into the Becher and float the rum over top. Garnish with a mint sprig and optional with a flower.

Monkey 47 Gin Bramble Cocktail

Bramble

Ingredients:

  • 3.5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 2 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1.5 oz Sugar Syrup
  • 1.5 oz Creme de Mûre
  • Blackberries and Lemon zest

How to Mix: Place the Monkey 47, Lemon Juice, Sugar Syrup and Creme de Mûre into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice tumbler filled with crushed ice. Garnish with Blackberries and a Lemon zest.

Monkey 47 Gin

The Bee's Knees

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
  • 3 oz honey
  • 2.5 oz lemon juice
  • lemon zest

How to Mix: Shake and strain into a coupette. Garnish with a lemon zest.

There are only 4,000 bottles created. Retail cost is about $79.99. You can find the gin at local retailers near you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

What's happening in the city of Atlanta. News of the latest restaurant openings, hotel openings, issues Atlantan residents face and more! Follow me for the best and hottest news on the ongoing of the Atlanta area and beyond! www.roamilicious.com

Atlanta, GA
2694 followers

More from Malika Bowling

Nashville, TN

Here are the top brunch spots in Nashville

Brunch at Mockingbird in NashvilleMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) You know a city is a party city when they offer weekday brunches. Nashville is one of them. Here are the top 5 spots to hit up when you visit music city.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Woodstock, Georgia

downtown Woodstock (Rootstock Restaurant)Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) In recent years, Woodstock, Georgia has become quite the fun spot to hang out on weekends. Their downtown is lively and features some fabulous restaurants. Here are the top restaurants to put on your list when you are headed to Woodstock.

Read full story
4 comments

Mariah Carey created a new Irish liqueur - Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these cocktail recipes

Are you planning on staying in for St. Patrick's Day? Nothing wrong with that. You could make a Corned Beef Brisket and enjoy a nice beer to go with it. However, if you like cocktails we have you covered there too. Ready to try something a bit different? Try a cocktail, or two, made with an Irish liqueur from pop singer, Mariah Carey.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

This is Buckhead's Sexiest Restaurant

The Bar at The BettyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Tucked away inside the Kimpton Sylvan hotel in the heart of Buckhead is The Betty. It’s sleek decor is the perfect ambiance for a romantic date night. And if you’re staying at the hotel for a staycation or just to treat yourself, you’re just steps away from a great evening. No Uber necessary.

Read full story
Alpharetta, GA

Shack Shack Alpharetta Opens

On Wednesday, February 16th the Alpharetta Shack, located at 11780 Haynes Bridge Rd Alpharetta, GA 30009, opens. It will be the fifth Shack in the Atlanta area.This location will be the first in the area to offer a Shack Track drive-up window (an “app-thru” - which gives guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack app and pick up their food without leaving the comfort of their cars!).

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Valentine's Day Specials at these Atlanta Restaurants

Looking for a romantic spot to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetie? Check out these spots around Atlanta. Bulla Gastrobar (Midtown) 60 11th St NE, Atlanta, GA, 30309. Bulla Gastrobar offers a prix-fixe style Valentine’s dinner for two. For $120, couples enjoy a 4-course meal and wine toast. For the entire month of February, enjoy a special Valentine cocktail “Strawberry Crush.” $1 from every purchase goes to the American Heart Association. Self-parking is available at the Sixty11th building off of 11th St NE. First two hours of parking free with validation.Reservations are required at bullagastrobar.com or call 404-900-6926.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Rakers Junk Removal - Party of 2 with this Husband and Wife Crew

When Steven and Ann Lafferty showed up at my house to clear out some old desks and bookcases, I assumed we would be waiting for the rest of their crew to arrive. Nope. It would only be the two of them. They got right to work, Steven breaking down the furniture, and Ann carrying most of the pieces to the truck.

Read full story

Romantic Rum Cocktail perfect for Valentine's Day

Are you the type of person that stays in for Valentine's Day? Cooking at home is so much more romantic on Valentine's Day than going out to a restaurant that will rush you in and rush you out. Or perhaps you make this a full blown week's celebration. Or even still, perhaps you celebrate Galentine's Day too with your gal pals. No matter how you celebrate Valentine's Day, here are some ways to spread some cheer!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These are the top heated patios in Atlanta

Normally, Atlantans rush inside a restaurant during the winter months but for health concerns, many are opting to dine on heated patios. Here is a list of the best in Atlanta. Botica (Buckhead) - There’s are huge heated patio and the restaurant is located right on Peachtree. Enjoy dinner or brunch. Botica’s al fresco dining for 100 on the 2,000-square-foot covered patio is equipped with heaters, fans and a ringside seat to Peachtree Road. Plus there is a the new retractable awning, covering the entire patio area.www.eatbotica.com.

Read full story

Make the best mocktails to get you through dry January with these fancy syrups

How are you making it through dry January? Is it harder than you thought? Well these fancy syrups made for drinks might help you make it through the month a little easier. They come with flavors like cranberry and honey or fennel and anise or even tamarind and cardamom. Mix them up with your favorite sparkling water or some other ingredients and pour it in a fancy glass and pretend your sipping on a fancy cocktail while still remaining true to your commitment.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

First Watch Jump Start Menu for the New Year

This new Jump Start menu is the perfect mix of appealing to a crowd that wants savory dishes while still imparting good-for-options. New superseed crunch is on a couple of these dishes – it is a combo of flax, hemp, kasha, pepitas and sunflower seeds which adds subtle, superfood flavor and a satisfying crunch.

Read full story
Dunwoody, GA

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Dunwoody. How many have you been to?

Novo Cucina in DunwoodyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Dunwoody may be known for Perimeter mall and the surrounding eateries, but venture out a bit further and you will rewarded with spectacular eats. Here are the best restaurants in Dunwoody.

Read full story

New program from Verizon wireless tracks your activity - here is how you can stop it

Verizon Wireless, one of the most expensive cell phone providers is now tracking all their mobile phone customers. If you are a Verizon Wireless customer (only in the US) be aware that they launched a new program today. It is Verizon Custom Experience. Sounds harmless right? This malicious new program tracks every website you visit. Furthermore, it also tracks every app you use. So, now users and customers who value their privacy must not only be aware of the phone manufacturer (Apple, Samsung, etc) but must be vigilant about keeping their web visits private.

Read full story

Airline cancelled your flight? Get to your destination with a free bus ride through January 7th

Many travelers this holiday season faced the unfortunate fate of a cancelled flight. As if it isn't bad enough that we are having to mask up for hours on end in airports and on long flights, you could get to the airport hours early, mask and all, and still face a cancelled flight due to the many in the airline industry that are not showing up to work,

Read full story

Unique cocktails to serve at your New Year's party

Disclosure: I was sent review samples for this article. Whether you are staying in for New Year's and hosting a party or if it's just a couple, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on fabulous cocktails. Check out some of the best things you can serve at your New Year's party or any party throughout the year that shakes up the ho hum cocktail routine!

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Firebirds filling limited time specialties - ends Jan. 4

Burrata salad at FirebirdsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Have you experienced the exceptional dining at Firebirds yet? If you live in Atlanta there are two Firebirds locations - Alpharetta and Peachtree Corners. One of the things they are known for are their phenomenal steaks, especially their Prime Rib. Their seafood entrees and desserts are tasty and indulgent as well.

Read full story

Personalized gifts for friends and family available now

CovatarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Colony Square fine dining restaurant opens with a phone only ordering system

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Saints and Council opened last week in Midtown's Colony Square. The upscale restaurant has the unique feature of no regular servers. Diners will scan the QR code to see the menu and place orders via their cell phone. Servers are known as "Butterflies" floating to different tables The team works together and shares responsibilities of taking orders, serving, and bussing tables. By doing this, all the staff shares in pay and tips.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta 2021

Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. You know Alon's for terrific breads and desserts but they also have a slew of prepared foods and for Christmas you don't want to miss their turkey or beef tenderloin. A turkey feast for four is $199 and comes with salad, rolls, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Brussels sprouts. My eye is on the beef sous vide beef tenderloin for $150. It comes with a shallot currant marmalade. You can order here.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy