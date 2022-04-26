Monkey's 47 Gin new secret ingredient + gin recipes for summer

Each and every year, the Distillers at Monkey 47 embark on a search for the right 48th ingredient – the Species rara. In concocting the one-of-a-kind Distiller’s Cut for 2022, they’ve pushed the boundaries by adding scarlet monarda, creating a smooth and elegant dry gin with a refined, yet spicy top note and a hint of lemon that thrills the senses. Check out some of the recipes to make with this unique gin.

Monkey 47 Gin

Gin Daisy

Ingredients:

5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

2 oz Chartreuse Jaune

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz lime juice

3 dashes simple syrup

2 oz soda

How to Mix: Pour all ingredients (except the soda) into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice coupette glass. Fill up with soda and garnish with a lemon zest.

Monkey 47 Gin

The Monkey Mai Tai

Ingredients:

4 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

1 oz Velvet Falernum

1 oz Dry Curaçao

1 oz Orgeat

1 oz Overproof Rum

2 oz Lime Juice

Mint sprig

How to Mix: Add the Monkey 47, velvet falernum, curaçao, lime juice and orgeat into a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly (about 3 seconds). Pour into the Becher and float the rum over top. Garnish with a mint sprig and optional with a flower.

Monkey 47 Gin Bramble Cocktail

Bramble

Ingredients:

3.5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

2 oz Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Sugar Syrup

1.5 oz Creme de Mûre

Blackberries and Lemon zest

How to Mix: Place the Monkey 47, Lemon Juice, Sugar Syrup and Creme de Mûre into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice tumbler filled with crushed ice. Garnish with Blackberries and a Lemon zest.

Monkey 47 Gin

The Bee's Knees

Ingredients:

6 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

3 oz honey

2.5 oz lemon juice

lemon zest

How to Mix: Shake and strain into a coupette. Garnish with a lemon zest.

There are only 4,000 bottles created. Retail cost is about $79.99. You can find the gin at local retailers near you.