Monkey's 47 Gin new secret ingredient + gin recipes for summer

Each and every year, the Distillers at Monkey 47 embark on a search for the right 48th ingredient – the Species rara. In concocting the one-of-a-kind Distiller’s Cut for 2022, they’ve pushed the boundaries by adding scarlet monarda, creating a smooth and elegant dry gin with a refined, yet spicy top note and a hint of lemon that thrills the senses. Check out some of the recipes to make with this unique gin.
Gin Daisy
Ingredients:
- 5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 2 oz Chartreuse Jaune
- 1 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz lime juice
- 3 dashes simple syrup
- 2 oz soda
How to Mix: Pour all ingredients (except the soda) into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice coupette glass. Fill up with soda and garnish with a lemon zest.
The Monkey Mai Tai
Ingredients:
- 4 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 1 oz Velvet Falernum
- 1 oz Dry Curaçao
- 1 oz Orgeat
- 1 oz Overproof Rum
- 2 oz Lime Juice
- Mint sprig
How to Mix: Add the Monkey 47, velvet falernum, curaçao, lime juice and orgeat into a shaker with crushed ice and shake lightly (about 3 seconds). Pour into the Becher and float the rum over top. Garnish with a mint sprig and optional with a flower.
Bramble
Ingredients:
- 3.5 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 2 oz Lemon Juice
- 1.5 oz Sugar Syrup
- 1.5 oz Creme de Mûre
- Blackberries and Lemon zest
How to Mix: Place the Monkey 47, Lemon Juice, Sugar Syrup and Creme de Mûre into a cocktail shaker with a handful of ice cubes. Shake and then strain into a nice tumbler filled with crushed ice. Garnish with Blackberries and a Lemon zest.
The Bee's Knees
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin
- 3 oz honey
- 2.5 oz lemon juice
- lemon zest
How to Mix: Shake and strain into a coupette. Garnish with a lemon zest.
There are only 4,000 bottles created. Retail cost is about $79.99. You can find the gin at local retailers near you.
