Make the best mocktails to get you through dry January with these fancy syrups

Syrups for mocktails Absinthia.com

How are you making it through dry January? Is it harder than you thought? Well these fancy syrups made for drinks might help you make it through the month a little easier.

They come with flavors like cranberry and honey or fennel and anise or even tamarind and cardamom. Mix them up with your favorite sparkling water or some other ingredients and pour it in a fancy glass and pretend your sipping on a fancy cocktail while still remaining true to your commitment.

Nickel Dime Spirits are a line of craft cocktail syrups created by a bartender to bring mixologist quality cocktails to the home bartender. Syrups are made with all natural ingredients. The company is female owned.

Their sampler package is an ideal gift for a cocktail lover. They come in 2 oz bottles of each syrup in a gorgeous box and recipes are included! Enough for 8 cocktails or mocktails. This sampler package is $29.99. What's great about it is you can choose which you like best and and order single full size bottles for $19.99 or mix and match a four pack for $80.

Visit the site and they even have a ton of recipes you can search for by ingredient. You'll be tempted by all the cool barware glasses they have as well!

Mocktail made with Absinthia Fairy Dust syrup Absinthia.com

Here's a link to the Absinthia site.



See the full list of the Nickel Dime Cocktail Syrups below.

Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup – made with Tamarind, Cardamom & Ghost Pepper.

Fairy Dust Cocktail Syrup – made with Fennel, Anise & Wormwood.

Cherry Bomb Cocktail Syrup – made with Cherry, Coffee, & Cacao.

Crimson Smoke Cocktail Syrup – made with Smoked Tea, Cranberry & Honey.