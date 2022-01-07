New program from Verizon wireless tracks your activity - here is how you can stop it

Verizon Wireless, one of the most expensive cell phone providers is now tracking all their mobile phone customers.

Verizon Wireless

If you are a Verizon Wireless customer (only in the US) be aware that they launched a new program today. It is Verizon Custom Experience. Sounds harmless right? This malicious new program tracks every website you visit. Furthermore, it also tracks every app you use. So, now users and customers who value their privacy must not only be aware of the phone manufacturer (Apple, Samsung, etc) but must be vigilant about keeping their web visits private.

The program automatically enrolls all customers, who must specifically opt out if they don’t want to be tracked. Even if you feel you don't visit any sites or use apps that are suspicious, no one wants Big Brother keeping an eye on them. You should definitely consider opting out of such invasive technology.

There is essentially no benefit to Verizon Wireless having your information. Unlike with other sites, such as Facebook or Instagram, who can target ads to you, it may be justifiable as they are offering a service. However you are paying Verizon Wireless for their service. with this new Verizon program, you are getting zilch in return for giving up your privacy and data.

How can you Opt Out of this spyware from Verizon Wireless?

Log in to your Verizon account through a web browser or the My Verizon mobile app.

Select the Account tab, then click Account settings > Privacy settings on the web.

For the mobile app, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner and Manage privacy settings.

Users may also be able to opt out directly on the Verizon site. Make sure to check these settings each time there is a software update.