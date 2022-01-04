Airline cancelled your flight? Get to your destination with a free bus ride through January 7th

Megabus.com

Many travelers this holiday season faced the unfortunate fate of a cancelled flight. As if it isn't bad enough that we are having to mask up for hours on end in airports and on long flights, you could get to the airport hours early, mask and all, and still face a cancelled flight due to the many in the airline industry that are not showing up to work,

Megabus.com, one of the largest bus companies in North America, is coming to the rescue to assist travelers who may have been affected by recent airline cancellations due to staffing shortages. The company is offering FREE travel to help them get them on their way. Between December 27, 2021 and January 7, 2022, travelers whose plans have been upended by any airline cancellation may simply email proof of the cancellation to receive a free trip on any available megabus.com route in the US or Canada. For more information visit: https://us.megabus.com/airline-cancellation

Megabus.com is not only providing help to stranded travelers through reliable service but is also offering social distanced seating, as well as enhanced cleaning for safe and convenient travel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

You must forward proof of cancellation from the airline. Offer valid only via email. Tickets valid only on US trips and cities served by megabus.com on the original travel date. Customers are limited to one free seat from megabus.com for each cancelled airline seat. Customers must travel within 7 days of their cancelled flight and must provide at least 24 hours notice before megabus.com's scheduled departure time.