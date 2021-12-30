Unique cocktails to serve at your New Year's party

Pexels.com

Disclosure: I was sent review samples for this article.

Whether you are staying in for New Year's and hosting a party or if it's just a couple, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on fabulous cocktails. Check out some of the best things you can serve at your New Year's party or any party throughout the year that shakes up the ho hum cocktail routine!

Paradiso Apertivo - light and refreshing

Paradiso Apertivo St. Agrestis

This Italian Amaro liqueur is a citrusy and refreshing spirit that any party goer will love. We love because of its versatility. You can serve it over ice as is or mix it in with sparkling flavored water. It adds a fun twist to drinks like margaritas or paper planes. The spirit is similar in taste to Campari but a bit lighter. It retails for $34.99 and the lovely bottle will be quite the conversation starter too! Get it here.

Negronis in a Box

Negroni in a box St. Agrestis

Okay, if we can accept wine in a box, why not cocktails? They've made their way to cans, but this idea is so much better, especially for a party. This box of Negronis includes 20 Negronis in one box and is only $59.99. Order one at a bar and you are going to spend $10 - $15. The taste is incredible with the small batch of Vermouth and their own Inferno Bitter (their twist on Campari) with organic herbs, spices, flowers and the world’s best citrus. You would never believe this drink came from a box.

It's fantastic that it's portable and there's no mixing necessary - they are completely ready to drink. Can't finish them? No problem. They stay fresh in the fridge for 16 weeks after being opened. Order here.

Amaro Soaked Cherries

Amaro Soaked Cherries St. Agrestis

Okay, so it isn't a cocktail, per se, but if you serve these unique booze soaked cherries at your next party, they will be a hit. What makes them unique? Sources from Michigan, they are macerated in Amaro for 12 weeks, as opposed to the easier, less intense process of other cocktail cherries, which go through sugar impregnation process. Through this process, the herbal and savory amaro flavors are imparted into the cherries, adding a kick to your Manhattan or Whiskey Sour. Order them here.

Nectar Hard Seltzer (low cal seltzer)

Nectar Hard Seltzer

Looking for something a little lighter for your party? Seltzers can be sexy too. Check out this Asian-American hard seltzer crafted with all-natural Asian Pear, Mandarin Orange, Lychee and Yuzu blended into a proprietary seltzer recipe. It’s also a much healthier spirit as each can contains only 90 calories and zero grams of sugar. These are not your parents hard seltzer.

We love that these come in easy to transport 12-packs. They are perfect to bring to your next party! You can get them here.

As we get back to larger gathering and parties, it's great that there are so many fabulous drink choices to serve our guests. Which will you try first?