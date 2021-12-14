Personalized gifts for friends and family available now

Malika Bowling

Covatar cartoon drawings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhUkV_0dL8GI5200
CovatarMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.

Love how the artists are able to take the best features of the images given and incorporate them into the pictures. Look at how they were able to take this camera photo and transform it into a fun canvas print! Order your personalized drawing from Covatar here.

Curated Gift Boxes from Dalvey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTfmL_0dL8GI5200
Whiskey Business gift packDalvey and Co

Above is the Whiskey Business gift box. For $70 you get everything a whiskey lover needs to craft the perfect cocktail. Another excellent gift is the Breathe in, Breathe Out gift box ($130), with essential oils, tea, blanket, mindfulness cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSLIG_0dL8GI5200
Wellness boxDalvey and Co

They have gifts for pets, babies, self-care in addition to gifts for her or him. Ready-To-Ship boxes are packaged (with love!) and shipped within 1-2 business days. Please allow an additional 3-5 business days for shipping. You can shop Dalvey here.

Birdie Personal Alarm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEkvv_0dL8GI5200
Birdie personal alarmBirdie

The sad fact is that one in five women will be raped in their lifetime, according to data from the Centers for Disease control. So, if you have a loved one, why not give them the protection of a personal alarm? Pull the Top to start the LOUD siren and flashing strobe light. Here’s what we love about it:

  • Light-weight with a pop of color, the Birdie personal safety alarm is easy to spot in your bag.
  • To help deter an attack, activate the LOUD 130db siren and flashing strobe-light.
  • Birdie comes with a solid brass keychain to transition with you from day to night––around town, on the trails, across campus, and out at night.

Costs $30.

Bagnet

Every get tired of having to put your purse or hand bag on the floor? Think about how filthy a floor at a restaurant, bathroom, grocery cart, etc is. That’s where Bagnet comes in. It looks like a keychain, but it’s so much more. You simply attach it to the strap of your bag via the hook and the magnet attaches to a surface.There are two strong magnets that hold up to 8 pounds. You can use Bagnet to attach your purse to barstools, public restrooms, or even hang off the handle of a grocery store cart.

Give a thoughtful, personalized gift to a loved one this season. Hurry as time is running out to get your order in on time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

What's happening in the city of Atlanta. News of the latest restaurant openings, hotel openings, issues Atlantan residents face and more! Follow me for the best and hottest news on the ongoing of the Atlanta area and beyond! www.roamilicious.com

Atlanta, GA
2207 followers

More from Malika Bowling

Atlanta, GA

Firebirds filling limited time specialties - ends Jan. 4

Burrata salad at FirebirdsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Have you experienced the exceptional dining at Firebirds yet? If you live in Atlanta there are two Firebirds locations - Alpharetta and Peachtree Corners. One of the things they are known for are their phenomenal steaks, especially their Prime Rib. Their seafood entrees and desserts are tasty and indulgent as well.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Colony Square fine dining restaurant opens with a phone only ordering system

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Saints and Council opened last week in Midtown's Colony Square. The upscale restaurant has the unique feature of no regular servers. Diners will scan the QR code to see the menu and place orders via their cell phone. Servers are known as "Butterflies" floating to different tables The team works together and shares responsibilities of taking orders, serving, and bussing tables. By doing this, all the staff shares in pay and tips.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta 2021

Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. You know Alon's for terrific breads and desserts but they also have a slew of prepared foods and for Christmas you don't want to miss their turkey or beef tenderloin. A turkey feast for four is $199 and comes with salad, rolls, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Brussels sprouts. My eye is on the beef sous vide beef tenderloin for $150. It comes with a shallot currant marmalade. You can order here.

Read full story

Netherworld - Haunted Holiday performance on December 18 and more

Calling all haunted house fans,NETHERWORLD Haunted House, is sneaking in two fun events before the end of the years. On Saturday, Dec. 11, A Lights on Tour of NETHERWORLD will take haunt fans behind-the-scenes of what goes into the making of the scariest and most legendary haunted house in the country. On Saturday, Dec. 18, NETHERWORLD will reopen for A Haunted Holiday, an encore performance of the to-die-for 25th season's main attraction, RISE OF THE NETHERSPAWN, but with a heavy peppermint twist.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to find Igloo dining this winter in Atlanta

Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Rooftops and igloos seem to go hand in hand, don't they? Rowdy Tiger, which is the restaurant inside the Renaissance hotel in Midtown Atlanta has phenomenal food. You can check out my video on Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar here.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These 5 Atlanta hotels have the most bed bugs

Hotels in the Atlanta area have received 113 bed bug reviews in 2021 so far, an 18.9 percent increase from the 95 reviews posted in 2020. What is alarming about this is the sharp increase in bed bugs in the last ten years. The study was compiled by Pest Strategies after compiling reviews from the top hotel review sites.

Read full story
1 comments

Holiday gifts for your foodie friend available now

Will it arrive on time? No need to worry with these gifts as they are already here in the US. But hurry as time is running out. This article contains affiliate links. So, you've got that one or five picky friend(s) to shop for you and you have no idea what to get them? Enter KnackShops to the rescue. The huge variety of offers ensures there will be something for everyone. Browse their vase supply of items from gourmet food like salami (we are giving this one to a close friend how loves camping), smoked salmon, coffee, teas, jams and luxury chocolates just to name a few items. But if your hard-to-buy-for person is more of a candle / spa type, they've got you covered with a bevy of choices here too. We really like the Detox Spa set (perfect for him or her). A guy? Try the Mr. Fix It gift set.

Read full story

New seafood stall at Chattahoochee Food Works

Smoked Pearl at Chattahoochee Food HallMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Food halls have become quite popular, taking unused buildings and transforming them into a fabulous spaces for vendors. It a super opportunity for budding food entrepreneurs to have the chance to show off their talent without committing to entire restaurant. Chattahoochee Food Works features some incredible food stalls highlighting cuisines such as Japanese, Thai, pizza, cheesesteaks, and more. What were they missing? A seafood stall. But now they've got one with Smoked Pearl, the newest stall at the West Midtown market.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to get last minute Thanksgiving dinner to go in Atlanta

Who needs the hassle of cooking a big meal this year? Not me! So I've rounded up a list of places you can get Thanksgiving to go. A family-style Thanksgiving package to-go for $175 that serves six people. Place your orders by Monday, November 22nd for pick-up on 11/25 between 11 am - 4 pm. I like that you can pick up your meal on Thanksgiving day instead of rushing to get there the day before.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting, a Beloved Annual Event, Returns Dec. 2!

Ring in the holiday season on a cheery and bright note by gathering at Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tower Stage. This annual event transforms Vinings Jubilee into a holiday wonderland for the entire family to enjoy and is free for all to attend.

Read full story
Dunwoody, GA

Yao restaurant wows in Dunwoody - why this Asian restaurant is the perfect addition to the city

Yao restaurant in DunwoodyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) While Dunwoody has a solid offering of restaurants to please the affluent population, there was a need for move diversity in cuisine. Yao restaurant helps to fulfill that with their Asian offerings. Located in the the new State Farm building in the heart of the city, it is a buzzing one weekends with residents ordering a bunch of different plates to share.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fall Flavors at 5Church in Midtown Atlanta

5Church AtlantaMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) If you are looking for a sexy atmosphere to enjoy a hot date head to 5Church in Midtown. The restaurant located right off Peachtree at Colony Square recently celebrated it's 5th anniversary.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlantic Station gets a new rooftop restaurant

Azotea Atlantic StationMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) An open-air rooftop and large, ground-level patio provide a beautiful view of the city’s surroundings at Azotea Cantina, opening October 25. The name Azotea Cantina; in Spanish, it translates to “rooftop” or “terrace.” The creator of this restaurant is Colombian-born Diego Velasquez. For the last decade, Velasquez has held and operated four outposts of the wildly successful brand, Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill.

Read full story
Flowery Branch, GA

Peek inside the most gorgeous AirBnB on Lake Lanier

Set just outside the metro Atlanta area is a new AirBnB home called Southern Shore Cove that is full of every amenity a large group needs to have the perfect weekend on the lake. Located in Flowery Branch, the house is nestled on Lake Lanier in a quiet cove.

Read full story

Is Lake Lanier REALLY haunted? Climb aboard for this paranormal investigation.

Lanier Boat Charter Paranormal TourLanier Boat Charter. A new Paranormal tour allows skeptics to go ghost hunting! Begins October 15. Besides being the largest lake in Georgia, did you know that Lake Lanier is also one of the most haunted? Or so the stories go. There are 38,000 acres of surface water covering the land that was dry until 1956. It was once farmland so there is a “town” underneath the lake. In addition to 6 cemeteries underwater.

Read full story
Brookhaven, GA

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Petite Violette this fall

Murder Mystery Dinner at Petite ViolettePetite Violette. If you once enjoyed the comedy of Agatha's Murder Mystery dinner theater or had always intended to go but never made it there, there's good news! Agatha's actors and crew have now teamed up with Brookhaven restaurant, Petite Violette, for their shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

9 Reasons The Alida Hotel should be your next go to spot in Savannah

The Alida Hotel RooftopMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) The Alida in Savannah has reimagined the way a hotel / hotel room should be laid out. Is this the future of how hotels will be designed? We hope so.

Read full story

Buy wine, feed a hungry child - it's win win!

If you love wine and supporting a worthy cause, then you need to read on for how you can find some of the most delicious wine and feel good about purchasing. Hunger has long been a problem for many children in the United States. For many, the only meal they get is one they receive at school. Some schools offer breakfast in addition to lunch, but still, growing children need to get three healthy meals per day.

Read full story
1 comments

Seattle based company delivers an array of customized luxury gift boxes + choose by ethos

One of the worst things about trying to choose a gift box for someone is that there's always a couple items that just aren't right. Wouldn't it be great if you could just swap out an item? A company called Knack, which makes gift boxes in all kind of varieties allows you to just that.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy