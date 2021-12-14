Personalized gifts for friends and family available now

Covatar cartoon drawings

Covatar Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Sure, there are apps that can change images into cartoons. Or for a small amount you can find someone on an inexpensive site to create a cartoon drawing. But if you want to give a heart felt gift with a beautiful image, check out Covatar. You can have an artist of your choosing transform a picture to a lovely cartoon image. The company will do more than put the image on a canvas. They will put them on a mug, ornament, pillow and so many other options.

Love how the artists are able to take the best features of the images given and incorporate them into the pictures. Look at how they were able to take this camera photo and transform it into a fun canvas print! Order your personalized drawing from Covatar here.

Curated Gift Boxes from Dalvey

Whiskey Business gift pack Dalvey and Co

Above is the Whiskey Business gift box. For $70 you get everything a whiskey lover needs to craft the perfect cocktail. Another excellent gift is the Breathe in, Breathe Out gift box ($130), with essential oils, tea, blanket, mindfulness cards.

Wellness box Dalvey and Co

They have gifts for pets, babies, self-care in addition to gifts for her or him. Ready-To-Ship boxes are packaged (with love!) and shipped within 1-2 business days. Please allow an additional 3-5 business days for shipping. You can shop Dalvey here.

Birdie Personal Alarm

Birdie personal alarm Birdie

The sad fact is that one in five women will be raped in their lifetime, according to data from the Centers for Disease control. So, if you have a loved one, why not give them the protection of a personal alarm? Pull the Top to start the LOUD siren and flashing strobe light. Here’s what we love about it:

Light-weight with a pop of color, the Birdie personal safety alarm is easy to spot in your bag.

To help deter an attack, activate the LOUD 130db siren and flashing strobe-light.

Birdie comes with a solid brass keychain to transition with you from day to night––around town, on the trails, across campus, and out at night.

Costs $30.

Bagnet

Every get tired of having to put your purse or hand bag on the floor? Think about how filthy a floor at a restaurant, bathroom, grocery cart, etc is. That’s where Bagnet comes in. It looks like a keychain, but it’s so much more. You simply attach it to the strap of your bag via the hook and the magnet attaches to a surface.There are two strong magnets that hold up to 8 pounds. You can use Bagnet to attach your purse to barstools, public restrooms, or even hang off the handle of a grocery store cart.

Give a thoughtful, personalized gift to a loved one this season. Hurry as time is running out to get your order in on time.