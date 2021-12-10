Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta 2021

Jed Owen / Unsplash

Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta.

Alon's Dunwoody

You know Alon's for terrific breads and desserts but they also have a slew of prepared foods and for Christmas you don't want to miss their turkey or beef tenderloin. A turkey feast for four is $199 and comes with salad, rolls, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Brussels sprouts. My eye is on the beef sous vide beef tenderloin for $150. It comes with a shallot currant marmalade. You can order here.

Dantanna’s

Get a meal that feeds four for $160. Choose from ham or turkey as a main. Then you’ll choose either a soup or a salad, 4 sides, and a dessert option.

Delilah's Everyday Soul Food (located inside Chattahoochee Food Works)

Holiday feast for approximately 6 people is $250. It comes with the folling: Turkey 12 - 14 pounds of Turkey, Stuffing (2 quarts), Gravy (2 quarts), Choice of two side (4 quarts), Cranberry Relish (1 pint), Dinner Rolls (12). Order on their website.

Fogo de Chao

FOGO Holiday to go package $165. Holiday Packages come pre-cooked and ready to reheat at home. Available through Sunday 1/2. All orders require at least 24-hour notice. Serves 6 and includes: • Choice of Any Fire-Roasted Meat – price varies by selection • Sweet Potato Casserole • Brazilian Sausage & Apple Stuffing • Sauteed Asparagus • Cranberry Relish • Pao de Queijo • Candy Cane Cocoa Fudge Brownies. Order here.

STK Atlanta

Roasted prime rib package for two for $139 with each additional serving for $70. Pick-Up Times for Pre-Orders on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and 12/26 : 11:00am -3:00pm. For more information, visit www.stkhouse.com or call 404-793-0144. STK Atlanta is located at 1075 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

Star Provisions

While they don't have cooked meats, they have a terrific selection of holiday sides like roasted beets, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green bean casserole to name a few choice items. But you need to check out their baked goods. You can find everything listed here.

Varuni Napoli

Pizza may not be the traditional idea for Christmas dinner, but there’s no time like the present to start a new tradition. Varuni Napoli has a Holiday Bundle for $165 package includes materials for dinner (canned tomatoes, 4 balls of dough, flour, basil, Pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, EVOO imported from Sorrento and detailed instructions from Chef Luca himself), a six-pack of to-go cocktails (Negroni Riserva, Fresca Verde, and The Julia), and everything needed to make cannoli (ricotta filling, shells, pistachio, sprinkles, chocolate chips and Nutella). Patrons can purchase by calling 404-709-2690 at least 24-hrs in advance, pick up at Midtown location only. Closed Christmas Eve + Christmas Day, so pick up would need to be prior.

Hope your holiday season is magical. Take some time to spend with family and friends and let someone else do the cooking!