Where to find Igloo dining this winter in Atlanta

Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar rooftop Igloos

Rooftops and igloos seem to go hand in hand, don't they? Rowdy Tiger, which is the restaurant inside the Renaissance hotel in Midtown Atlanta has phenomenal food. You can check out my video on Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar here.

They offer two distinct igloo experiences -- Dining igloos seat up to 4 guests and our lounge igloos seat up to 6 guests. Enjoy sleek, comfortable interiors with photo-worthy decor, shareable dishes and seasonal cocktails. Each igloo features an individual heater and Bluetooth speaker so you can customize the temperature and music experience. Find about more about the Igloo dining experiences and reserve your Igloo here.

Minnie Olivia Pizzeria Igloos

Looking for an Igloo experience in the suburbs? No problem. Minnie Olivia Pizzeria in Alpharetta has got you covered. And everyone loves pizza, right? Check out their house specialty pizza or the Why not pie. They are both fantastic. Make sure to get some olives and meatballs to start off your meal too!

Publico Kitchen Igloos

Another restaurant with Igloos in Midtown Atlanta is Publico Kitchen. They have an eclectic menu of food so whether you want a Thai Noodle Dish or a tasty sandwich they've got you covered. Igloos are getting reserved fast, especially for New Year's eve. Resrevations start at $45 per person depending on how many people are in your party. For Christmas and NYE that goes up to $75. This amount is used as a credit for food or drink. You can reserve your Igloo at Publico here.

No one's going to be cold or hungry or thirsty with these comfy Igloos around this winter!