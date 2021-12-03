Atlanta, GA

Where to find Igloo dining this winter in Atlanta

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL836_0dCoJFo000
Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar rooftop Igloos

Rooftops and igloos seem to go hand in hand, don't they? Rowdy Tiger, which is the restaurant inside the Renaissance hotel in Midtown Atlanta has phenomenal food. You can check out my video on Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar here.

They offer two distinct igloo experiences -- Dining igloos seat up to 4 guests and our lounge igloos seat up to 6 guests. Enjoy sleek, comfortable interiors with photo-worthy decor, shareable dishes and seasonal cocktails. Each igloo features an individual heater and Bluetooth speaker so you can customize the temperature and music experience. Find about more about the Igloo dining experiences and reserve your Igloo here.

Minnie Olivia Pizzeria Igloos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHrqL_0dCoJFo000
Minnie Olivia IgloosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Looking for an Igloo experience in the suburbs? No problem. Minnie Olivia Pizzeria in Alpharetta has got you covered. And everyone loves pizza, right? Check out their house specialty pizza or the Why not pie. They are both fantastic. Make sure to get some olives and meatballs to start off your meal too!

Publico Kitchen Igloos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46huDK_0dCoJFo000
Publico Kitchen IgloosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Another restaurant with Igloos in Midtown Atlanta is Publico Kitchen. They have an eclectic menu of food so whether you want a Thai Noodle Dish or a tasty sandwich they've got you covered. Igloos are getting reserved fast, especially for New Year's eve. Resrevations start at $45 per person depending on how many people are in your party. For Christmas and NYE that goes up to $75. This amount is used as a credit for food or drink. You can reserve your Igloo at Publico here.

No one's going to be cold or hungry or thirsty with these comfy Igloos around this winter!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

What's happening in the city of Atlanta. News of the latest restaurant openings, hotel openings, issues Atlantan residents face and more! Follow me for the best and hottest news on the ongoing of the Atlanta area and beyond! www.roamilicious.com

Atlanta, GA
2047 followers

More from Malika Bowling

Atlanta, GA

These 5 Atlanta hotels have the most bed bugs

Hotels in the Atlanta area have received 113 bed bug reviews in 2021 so far, an 18.9 percent increase from the 95 reviews posted in 2020. What is alarming about this is the sharp increase in bed bugs in the last ten years. The study was compiled by Pest Strategies after compiling reviews from the top hotel review sites.

Read full story
1 comments

Holiday gifts for your foodie friend available now

Will it arrive on time? No need to worry with these gifts as they are already here in the US. But hurry as time is running out. This article contains affiliate links. So, you've got that one or five picky friend(s) to shop for you and you have no idea what to get them? Enter KnackShops to the rescue. The huge variety of offers ensures there will be something for everyone. Browse their vase supply of items from gourmet food like salami (we are giving this one to a close friend how loves camping), smoked salmon, coffee, teas, jams and luxury chocolates just to name a few items. But if your hard-to-buy-for person is more of a candle / spa type, they've got you covered with a bevy of choices here too. We really like the Detox Spa set (perfect for him or her). A guy? Try the Mr. Fix It gift set.

Read full story

New seafood stall at Chattahoochee Food Works

Smoked Pearl at Chattahoochee Food HallMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Food halls have become quite popular, taking unused buildings and transforming them into a fabulous spaces for vendors. It a super opportunity for budding food entrepreneurs to have the chance to show off their talent without committing to entire restaurant. Chattahoochee Food Works features some incredible food stalls highlighting cuisines such as Japanese, Thai, pizza, cheesesteaks, and more. What were they missing? A seafood stall. But now they've got one with Smoked Pearl, the newest stall at the West Midtown market.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to get last minute Thanksgiving dinner to go in Atlanta

Who needs the hassle of cooking a big meal this year? Not me! So I've rounded up a list of places you can get Thanksgiving to go. A family-style Thanksgiving package to-go for $175 that serves six people. Place your orders by Monday, November 22nd for pick-up on 11/25 between 11 am - 4 pm. I like that you can pick up your meal on Thanksgiving day instead of rushing to get there the day before.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting, a Beloved Annual Event, Returns Dec. 2!

Ring in the holiday season on a cheery and bright note by gathering at Vinings Jubilee Christmas Tree Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tower Stage. This annual event transforms Vinings Jubilee into a holiday wonderland for the entire family to enjoy and is free for all to attend.

Read full story
Dunwoody, GA

Yao restaurant wows in Dunwoody - why this Asian restaurant is the perfect addition to the city

Yao restaurant in DunwoodyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) While Dunwoody has a solid offering of restaurants to please the affluent population, there was a need for move diversity in cuisine. Yao restaurant helps to fulfill that with their Asian offerings. Located in the the new State Farm building in the heart of the city, it is a buzzing one weekends with residents ordering a bunch of different plates to share.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fall Flavors at 5Church in Midtown Atlanta

5Church AtlantaMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) If you are looking for a sexy atmosphere to enjoy a hot date head to 5Church in Midtown. The restaurant located right off Peachtree at Colony Square recently celebrated it's 5th anniversary.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlantic Station gets a new rooftop restaurant

Azotea Atlantic StationMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) An open-air rooftop and large, ground-level patio provide a beautiful view of the city’s surroundings at Azotea Cantina, opening October 25. The name Azotea Cantina; in Spanish, it translates to “rooftop” or “terrace.” The creator of this restaurant is Colombian-born Diego Velasquez. For the last decade, Velasquez has held and operated four outposts of the wildly successful brand, Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill.

Read full story
Flowery Branch, GA

Peek inside the most gorgeous AirBnB on Lake Lanier

Set just outside the metro Atlanta area is a new AirBnB home called Southern Shore Cove that is full of every amenity a large group needs to have the perfect weekend on the lake. Located in Flowery Branch, the house is nestled on Lake Lanier in a quiet cove.

Read full story

Is Lake Lanier REALLY haunted? Climb aboard for this paranormal investigation.

Lanier Boat Charter Paranormal TourLanier Boat Charter. A new Paranormal tour allows skeptics to go ghost hunting! Begins October 15. Besides being the largest lake in Georgia, did you know that Lake Lanier is also one of the most haunted? Or so the stories go. There are 38,000 acres of surface water covering the land that was dry until 1956. It was once farmland so there is a “town” underneath the lake. In addition to 6 cemeteries underwater.

Read full story
Brookhaven, GA

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Petite Violette this fall

Murder Mystery Dinner at Petite ViolettePetite Violette. If you once enjoyed the comedy of Agatha's Murder Mystery dinner theater or had always intended to go but never made it there, there's good news! Agatha's actors and crew have now teamed up with Brookhaven restaurant, Petite Violette, for their shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

9 Reasons The Alida Hotel should be your next go to spot in Savannah

The Alida Hotel RooftopMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) The Alida in Savannah has reimagined the way a hotel / hotel room should be laid out. Is this the future of how hotels will be designed? We hope so.

Read full story

Buy wine, feed a hungry child - it's win win!

If you love wine and supporting a worthy cause, then you need to read on for how you can find some of the most delicious wine and feel good about purchasing. Hunger has long been a problem for many children in the United States. For many, the only meal they get is one they receive at school. Some schools offer breakfast in addition to lunch, but still, growing children need to get three healthy meals per day.

Read full story
1 comments

Seattle based company delivers an array of customized luxury gift boxes + choose by ethos

One of the worst things about trying to choose a gift box for someone is that there's always a couple items that just aren't right. Wouldn't it be great if you could just swap out an item? A company called Knack, which makes gift boxes in all kind of varieties allows you to just that.

Read full story
Georgia State

Six Flags in Georgia [New rides + what you need to know about a park visit in 2021]

Riddler Mind Bender Six FlagsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) I'm old enough to remember bringing my can of Coca-cola to Six Flags for a discount off of my entry to the park. Still a thrill seeker decades later, I enjoyed riding each roller coaster there, especially the updated Riddler Mind Bender. Some of the other highlights are the Cyclone, Superman, Dare Devil and my most favorite new ride at the park, Pandemonium.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Marlow's Ribs and Whiskey combo is back until November 1

Marlow's RibsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Ribs and Whiskey go together so great right? So it's no wonder Marlow's Tavern, with locations all around Atlanta has put the two favorites together for a winning combination. From September 28 through Monday, November 1, you can try out some of these incredible menu items.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

You won't believe what these 3 Savannah restaurants once were

It’s nearly impossible to look in any direction in Savannah, Georgia and not see some historic building but it is more likely you’ll see several. The southern city has preserved its historic buildings quite well. Just take a drive around Savannah and you’ll be mesmerized by the sheer architecture of the buildings lining each street. Lucky for tourists, you can bask in many of these buildings for hours while you dine on exquisite cuisine. Many restaurants have taken over mansions and other abandoned buildings, and instead of gutting them, they’ve paid homage to their history. Read about three such spots you must visit when in Savannah.

Read full story

Lamb Shack by Kyma now open for pickup or delivery

Chef Pano with Lamb Shack offeringsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Lamb Shack is located inside Kyma restaurant. Though the restaurant is closed for lunch, they are offering this Greek "fast food" menu for pickup and delivery. Price is around $14 - $15 per stuffed pita.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Restaurateur launches new book to help hospitality newbies

When the Coronavirus pandemic first hit, restaurants, as many others thought the closings would just last a few weeks. Then that spiraled. Veteran restaurateur, Cliff Bramble thought he could weather the storm.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy