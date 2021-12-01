Holiday gifts for your foodie friend available now

Will it arrive on time? No need to worry with these gifts as they are already here in the US. But hurry as time is running out.

This article contains affiliate links.

Knack - customizable gift boxes for everyone

Knack Gift Boxes Knack Shops

So, you've got that one or five picky friend(s) to shop for you and you have no idea what to get them? Enter KnackShops to the rescue. The huge variety of offers ensures there will be something for everyone. Browse their vase supply of items from gourmet food like salami (we are giving this one to a close friend how loves camping), smoked salmon, coffee, teas, jams and luxury chocolates just to name a few items. But if your hard-to-buy-for person is more of a candle / spa type, they've got you covered with a bevy of choices here too. We really like the Detox Spa set (perfect for him or her). A guy? Try the Mr. Fix It gift set.

Knack Shops Knack Shops

One of the things we love about Knack is that you can shop by Ethos. Want to support a woman owned business? A sustainable business? No problem. And it is even better than that. When you buy from Knack you are supporting a small business because they source products from small vendors that are US based. We first fell in love with Knack when we tried their Taste of Seattle gift box. If you are really stumped you can't go wrong with the Ultimate Care Package.

Looking for Holiday themed boxes? They have a Holiday page with best sellers - We Adore S’mores($80), the Cocoa Cozy ($130) hot cocoa, marshmallows, mugs and more, and the Double Double Chocolate! And they best part is you can add an customize the gift boxes. If customers are looking for other gift ideas that include some holiday cheer, they can check out the Holiday Gourmet, Mugs of Cheer, and Mini Stocking gift options.

It's terrific that you can customize ALL the gift boxes (add or subtract items to put your touch.on the gift). But don't worry the gift will still be perfectly packaged with every item fitting perfectly inside the box. It's like there are crew of magic elves making sure your package is as luxurious as the items inside! I created a box from scratch and it was lovely. Want to personalize even more? Gift givers can design an immersive page with videos, photos, custom messages, PDFs, and weblinks surrounding their own curated gift selection. Find out more about Knest here.

A better Air Fryer (Uber Air Fryer)

Uber Appliance

Sure, the Air Fryer craze has been around for a couple years. But Uber has perfected the Air Fryer by listening to issues with other models. This Air Fryer comes with preset buttons to cook items like chicken, steak, fries, wings and so much more with a single press of a button. They've eliminated the plastic odor many customers find off putting. It is roomy too! The 5 quart basket means you air fry a whole chicken. The dishwasher safe basket and grease separator with non stick coating make cleaning a breeze just wipe it down with a damp soapy microfiber towel and toss it in the dish washer. This Air Fryer is $99 and comes with free shipping. Order here.

Dekō Ready to Drink cocktails (in fancy bottles)

Dekko Cocktails

Everyone loves the RTD cocktails. Just pop open a can and you can indulge in a Daiguiri, Negroni, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule, etc. How convenient to be able to have your favorite cocktail in a matter of seconds. Just pour over ice. But gift giving? The cans are convenient but not the most decadent for gift giving. Except if you get Dekō cocktails. The brand has debuted these RTD cocktails in beautiful multi-seriving glass bottles. We estimate about four glasses each.

Classic flavors are: the Bee’s Knees and the Gold Rush. The Bee’s Knees features Dekō’s signature lavender gin, distilled from corn grown locally on Long Island’s North Fork. The Gold Rush is a cocktail born in New York’s Lower East Side and elevated with Dekō’s American oak-aged bourbon. They retail for $25 a bottle. Visit https://dekococktails.com/ for more information.

Snake River Farms - Restaurant quality steaks and meats

Snake River Farms

For the meat lover, treat them to a delicious cut of steak or gourmet burger or hot dogs from the US based cattle company. The company has a tremendous story from the vision of the fair and humane treatment of animals to they process that ensures the best quality Wagyu meats. It started back in the 1980s when the founder imported cows from Japan and bread them with American cows to create this fantastic kind of steak.

Go out to eat at a fancy steakhouse, and you will likely find Snake River Farms steaks on the menu. So, if you really love someone that loves steak, surprise them with a box from SRF. If you really want to treat someone, get them the starter pack of meats. With this variety box, they get to try a bit of everything. The package includes:

2 American Wagyu Gold Grade Manhattan NY Filet 6 Oz

2 American Wagyu Black Grade Filet Mignon 6 Oz

2 American Wagyu Gold Grade Top Sirloin 6 Oz

American Wagyu Ground Beef 1 Lb

American Wagyu Gourmet Hot Dogs 1 Lb

Of course, you cannot go wrong with the Brisket. Snake River Farms Wagyu briskets are rich with spectacular marbling and unbeatable tenderness. Like a traditional beef brisket, these premium cuts are ideal for braising, smoking or any long and slow cooking method.

Other terrific cuts of beef from Snake River Farms are the Tomahawk Ribeye and the Boneless Prime Rib. If you aren't sure, just check out their Holiday packages here.

A gift for the caffeine addict

ABT Electronics

For any coffee lover, there isn't much more they want than. a good cup of joe in the morning. Too often, a cheap coffee maker starts your day off on the wrong food. We love this Cuisinart coffee maker that features both a single brew or a 12 cup carafe. So whether you've got company or just need coffee for one you are covered.

For single cups, you can use pods and choose a variety of sizes (6, 8, or 10 oz). There's also Brew Strength Control – select BOLD for stronger coffee flavor! If you sign up for the ABT newsletter, you get $25 off your first purchase over $250.

You can't go wrong with any of the gifts listed above. And the best part is, no worries about shipping delays, as they already here in the USA!