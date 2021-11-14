Dunwoody, GA

Yao restaurant wows in Dunwoody - why this Asian restaurant is the perfect addition to the city

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtpa4_0cwU0kI000
Yao restaurant in DunwoodyMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

While Dunwoody has a solid offering of restaurants to please the affluent population, there was a need for move diversity in cuisine. Yao restaurant helps to fulfill that with their Asian offerings. Located in the the new State Farm building in the heart of the city, it is a buzzing one weekends with residents ordering a bunch of different plates to share.

As you enter and walk past the bar, you'll eye a smattering of pretty cocktails about to delivered to thirsty guests. Just as soon as you think you've spotted the most beautiful drink, a waiter whisks another one by and you are totally confused as to what you want. The best tip is to take a peek at the menu rather than ordering with your eyes. Signature cocktails are around $16 at Yao.

The namesake cocktails, Mr. Yao and Mrs. Yao are gin based, but having ordered with my eyes, I went for the Siam Beach with it's striking blue color (see it below). If you enjoy sweet and coconut flavored drinks, this is the cocktail for you. A second round, I went for a more balanced, Tequila based, Kalahari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GOJm_0cwU0kI000
Taro Rolls and cocktail at YaoMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

The appetizer portion of the menu features perennial favorites: Dumplings, Wontons, Potstickers. But ever the sucker for Taro, we got the Taro Rolls. Don't be surprised if they set them in front of you and you feel like you got the wrong item. Rather than thick rolls, these are long thin crispy "sticks" out of a glass. If there are several in your party you'll definitely want to order at least one more appetizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlNFF_0cwU0kI000
Duck and Garlic Chicken entrees at YaoMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Having a large lunch, we kept it small, with the Duck Noodles ($26) and the Garlic Chicken ($19) for our meals. They were packed full of flavor and filled us up nicely. Given the location, I was expecting that this restaurant was more of a lunch business crowd but it was packed, so if you plan on dining during a weekend, make sure to make a reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQXc6_0cwU0kI000
Kalahari Cocktail at YaoMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

The restaurant seems quite popular for birthday celebrations, with multiple parties happening on a Saturday evening. The volume can quite high, so if you prefer something more intimate, go on a week day. Yao's parking can be a bit tricky to find. You'll need to go to the parking around the back (State Farm building) of where you see Yao. Parking is free for up to 2 hours, no need to validate.

Yao is located at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30346. Their website is www.yaoatlanta.com

