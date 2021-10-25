Atlantic Station gets a new rooftop restaurant

Azotea Atlantic Station Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

An open-air rooftop and large, ground-level patio provide a beautiful view of the city’s surroundings at Azotea Cantina, opening October 25. The name Azotea Cantina; in Spanish, it translates to “rooftop” or “terrace.” The creator of this restaurant is Colombian-born Diego Velasquez. For the last decade, Velasquez has held and operated four outposts of the wildly successful brand, Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill.

The 4,300 square foot venue also has a comfortable, ground-level patio complete with sunshades, garage doors, and a view of the Atlantic Green. The 85 dining room seats are accompanied by a 20-seat full-service bar. Head upstairs, and guests will find an additional bar with 15 seats, indoor dining tables, and the rooftop deck.

Drinks and food at Azotea Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Highlights include Redfish “On The Half Shell” blackened gulf redfish fillet drizzled with citrus mojo, and avocado salad, or Castillas de Puerco baby back ribs, chipotle-brown sugar BBQ sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeno slaw.

We tried many of the small plates and drinks. A favorite was the passionfruit margarita on the rocks with jalapenos. The marriage of sweet and heat was deliciout in this drink. The frozen cocktail, presented in a rounded glass was quite tasty and potent too. Favorites were the lobster bites (think of this as a tiny lobster roll) and the "suadero" slow cooked prime brisket, peanut-arbol chili salsa, pico de gallo.

the Azotea specialty shot Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Azotea Cantina will be open for continuous food and drink service with the same menu available from 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 am-12 am, Friday-Saturday. Azotea Cantina is located on the Atlantic Green at Atlantic Station 5300 18th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30363.