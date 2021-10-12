Flowery Branch, GA

Peek inside the most gorgeous AirBnB on Lake Lanier

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Z5ES_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove MasterSouthern Shore Cove

Set just outside the metro Atlanta area is a new AirBnB home called Southern Shore Cove that is full of every amenity a large group needs to have the perfect weekend on the lake. Located in Flowery Branch, the house is nestled on Lake Lanier in a quiet cove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uewvo_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vh3E_0cNA8FOy00
Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

The home was purchased in 2020 and completely remodeled by a professional design company. With 6 total bedrooms, including 2 master bedrooms and a bunk room, everyone has their own space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1SQ7_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHWC0_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

Check out our video from Southern Shore Cove here

The outside contains several distinct areas of their own. First there’s the screened porch with a fireplace (see above). There’s more than ample space to have a meal at the picnic table inside or just head down to the open deck that has a huge table and couches. This is adjacent to the hot tub, so you can relax and enjoy a glass of wine before getting in on a cool evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYcx9_0cNA8FOy00
Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Of course, there’s also the fire pit for roasting s’mores or just enjoying each other’s company. Oh and the chairs? They are so comfortable you won’t want to get up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wf1NK_0cNA8FOy00
S'mores station courtesy of Southern Shore Cove hostsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Just beyond that are hammocks which leads to the boat dock. If you are staying here, you’ll definitely want to rent a boat and get out on the water. We used Lanier Boat Charter who not only was able to deliver our boat to our dock, but was kind to deliver it the night before our rental went into effect, so we could use it first thing in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfFYY_0cNA8FOy00
Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

While it may be hard to pick a favorite part of the house, the basement is definitely one of the coolest and best laid out I’ve seen, even as far as short term rentals go. A bunk room contains not one but two sets of bunk beds, which are full size. Our littlest family member had a ball exploring these, but it would be a perfect room to put your teenagers. Plus, there’s a game room with a card table and loads of games just on the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8HEW_0cNA8FOy00
Lower level card roomSouthern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmTPx_0cNA8FOy00
Bunk room at SSC (4 full size beds)Southern Shore Cove

The highlight though is the master suite found on this level. A king size bed fits nicely in the large bedroom and there’s also a luxury bathroom with tile and stone pieces and the vanity is decked out with navy and gold. If you are staying here and have the first choice, head straight for the basement and call it. Oh, did we mention the coffee station with snacks just outside this bedroom?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szaI7_0cNA8FOy00
Basement MasterSouthern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kyh68_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG8wy_0cNA8FOy00
Luxury Master Bathroom at SSCSouthern Shore Cove

Head upstairs and you’ll find ample seating areas for reading (love how they turned the dining room into extra seating), and the living room even has a workstation with printer in case someone needs to get some work done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhoRg_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

The smart choice was making the focal point in the kitchen the farm table which overlooks the family room. The football fanatic in the family had the tv on catching up on his games all weekend but as every bedroom has a television, he could have easily gone to just about any other room. The bright white walls complement the gray / blue furniture appointments for a warm and cozy feel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnHFV_0cNA8FOy00
Southern Shore Cove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeEI9_0cNA8FOy00
SSC Kitchen / Family RoomSouthern Shore Cove

On the upper level, you'll find four gorgeous bedrooms, and one master retreat with a balcony that overlooks the backyard. We recommend enjoying morning coffee here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWXtW_0cNA8FOy00
Guest Bedroom at SSCSouthern Shore Cove

One of the smartest additions / decisions was turning the garage into a full game room. The space would likely go unused otherwise so why not make it another usable space? We played all the games - Air Hockey, Pool, arcade games We even enjoyed the thoughtful touch of candy dispensers chock full of M&Ms (regular or peanut).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmlUj_0cNA8FOy00
SSC Game RoomSouthern Shore Cove

Extras:

The kitchen has a myriad of kitchen utensils and tools that nearly anyone could need. Plus there are basic spices and a cabinet full of snacks. Bathrooms are stocked with anything you would need, even disposable toothbrushes and toothpaste. Be sure to make full use of the outdoor extras like the kayaks, corn hole and even fishing poles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clIIi_0cNA8FOy00
Kayaks are among some of the items supplied by SSC hosts to ensure outdoor enjoymentMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

We get so few opportunities to unplug and spend time with family, and it's nice when a host has thought of everything you could possibly want or need. Go make some memories at Southern Shore Cove. You can find more information on booking here.

