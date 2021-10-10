Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Petite Violette this fall

Murder Mystery Dinner at Petite Violette Petite Violette

If you once enjoyed the comedy of Agatha's Murder Mystery dinner theater or had always intended to go but never made it there, there's good news! Agatha's actors and crew have now teamed up with Brookhaven restaurant, Petite Violette, for their shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

The first show is Bootleg Bedlam and is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food.

The synopsis:

Bootleg Bedlam involves a super funny time-traveling journey to the 1920s, all in the name of homework. In the year 2021, Madison Grace Shelby, an average high school student, has been assigned a report on life one hundred years ago: the 1920s. She pulls out her phone and uses a special time traveling app to zap herself back to 1920! She's now a first-hand witness to prohibition, flappers, gangsters, and...MURDER? Can she fix the past, find a killer and get enough information for her report before her phone battery dies?

Guests are asked to arrive 15 to 30 minutes ahead of start time. Audience members can choose to play a part in the show or not. Two actors will show guests to their table and at that time they will be given the option to take part in the play. Parts can range from playing a character in the show, complete with costumes, or a smaller part in a group with many other guests.

The food:

Entrees at Petite Violette Murder Mystery DInner Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Dinner Menu for Murder Mystery

Dinner Menu Petite Violette

The gourmet meal begins with a table of appetizers, followed by a fresh salad with a choice of dressings. We loved the appetizer course with meatballs, a variety of cheese and chicken skewers. Next choose from six items including Shrimp Scamp, Chicken Cordon Bleu or Beef Medallions. Entree and salads were absolutely delicious. They even include a glass of wine with your meal with the ticket price. Tickets are $75 and inclusive of gratuity. Dinner and a show for $75? What a deal! You can purchase tickets here http://www.petitevioletterestaurant.com/mystery-dinner-theater,

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.