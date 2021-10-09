9 Reasons The Alida Hotel should be your next go to spot in Savannah

The Alida Hotel Rooftop Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

The Alida in Savannah has reimagined the way a hotel / hotel room should be laid out. Is this the future of how hotels will be designed? We hope so.

1. The Pool. Can we just start with their Instagram worthy pool? You’re on vacation. You’re not thinking about doing laps in the pool. You ARE thinking about a cabana and drinks for your friends while you relax and bask in the zero entry pool and sip on a craft cocktail from the nearby bar.

2. There’s a window seat in every room! I have always wanted a window seat and while I may aspire to have one built in my bedroom, it was a nice surprise to have a window seat in my hotel room. Plus many rooms have a river / water view so you can perch on your window seat and take in the spectacular views or just people watch all from the comfort of your room.

3. Hidden Fridge. Rather than a fridge taking up a bulk of what would be space in the room, the fridge is thoughtfully tucked away into a base drawer under the window seat. I mean, we all know that refrigerators are not that often used on a getaway or trip away so this makes sense.

4. At first glance in the room you may wonder where the closets are in this room. Or you may mistakenly think they have been forgotten. But oh no! They’ve given ample closet space in the Alida, it’s just hidden away behind the curtains on each side of the window seat.

5. There are no noisy ice machines. Nada. Instead of noisy ice machines the hotel stocks bags of ice that hotel guests can grab and go as needed.

6. Plenty of water, sans the bottle. Speaking of water, the hotel is gracious with their water as well. Guests receive water bottles when they check in to the hotel. These can be used at the water refill station on each floor. But wait, there’s more! Are you a fan of sparkling water like me? The stations come with your choice of still or sparkling water. I love that even on vacation you don’t have to think about having enough drinking water.

7. Addicted to your Peloton? Miss it when you are away? No problem. The gym at the Alida comes equipped with a Peloton.

8. Although it was a bit disappointing not to have coffee in the room, you can simply go the hotel restaurant, Rhett, and enjoy as many cups as you like in the morning. Of course, you’ll be tempted to stay for brunch like I was. And oh boy, is it worth it! I devoured my Croque Scarlett. Mornay sauce, pulled pork? Yum! And don’t skip that luscious banana bread!

9. The rooftop bar! It’s almost a must that any hotel worth staying at has a rooftop bar. The views are just one of the things to love about this bar. Of course it is spacious and you can expect live music most nights per week.

Rooms range from approximately $229 to $409 per night. Find out more on the Alida website.

