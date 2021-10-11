Is Lake Lanier REALLY haunted? Climb aboard for this paranormal investigation.

Lanier Boat Charter Paranormal Tour Lanier Boat Charter

A new Paranormal tour allows skeptics to go ghost hunting! Begins October 15.

Besides being the largest lake in Georgia, did you know that Lake Lanier is also one of the most haunted? Or so the stories go. There are 38,000 acres of surface water covering the land that was dry until 1956. It was once farmland so there is a “town” underneath the lake. In addition to 6 cemeteries underwater.

Are you a fan of the paranormal? A quick google search on Lake Lanier will bring back some of the haunted past of the north Georgia lake. Like did you know that the lake is built over a city? If you want to take part in the scary fun, climb aboard Lanier Boat Charter’s party boat which gets transformed into a spooky boat for the Halloween season.

You’ll have your choice of being inside the main cabin or outside on the deck while you watch the sunset and see some fall’s foliage. While you are cruising to your site, you’ll learn about the history of the lake, and what’s truly under the water (myths will be dispelled). Your host will explain how paranormal investigations work and share some of their personal experiences.

As the sun goes down, you’ll land on a beach that was once a graveyard and is rumored to have some peculiar activities. After disembarking from the boat, you will get to take part in a paranormal investigation to help you decide for yourself if there are any energies or spirits left.

The tour is through Lanier Boat Charter and runs from October 15 through October 31. Cost is $77.50 per person and doesn’t include food or drink but that can be purchased separately. Will you see any ghosts at the Most Haunted Lake in the United States?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.