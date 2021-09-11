Lamb Shack by Kyma now open for pickup or delivery

Malika Bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J06Bw_0btOQYVr00
Chef Pano with Lamb Shack offeringsMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Lamb Shack is located inside Kyma restaurant. Though the restaurant is closed for lunch, they are offering this Greek "fast food" menu for pickup and delivery. Price is around $14 - $15 per stuffed pita.

If you love Greek food and the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group try the food from Lamb Shack! Chef, Pano Karatassos has just launched Lamb Shack, a ghost kitchen out of his modern Greek restaurant, Kyma. Lamb Shack redefines Greek fast food by providing an upscale twist on build your own pitas by using fresh, healthy, high quality ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrgFf_0btOQYVr00
Lamb Pita from KymaMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNEOE_0btOQYVr00
Salmon PitaMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

Here's how it works: Choose your protein (lamb, pork, chicken, salmon or even Octopus) which you can have one a pita or salad if you are avoiding carbs. Then choose a spread like roasted red pepper, olive, eggplant or chickpea. Then pick your toppings like red onions, feta, arugula or even fries. If these decision are too tough, don't fret. There's also a selection of Chef Pano's favorites where he pairs the flavors he things compliment it best. The Lamb with arugula, feta, onions and hummus is a winner. The lamb is slow cooked for 12 hours. Another solid choice is the Faroe Island Salmon with olive, arugula, tomatoes and onions.

You can also add on other items like the Greek potatoes, stuffed grape leaves or the signature "Lamb Pie that beat Bobby Flay" to your order too. Yes, that pie is really that good!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47m7Uu_0btOQYVr00
Stuffed grape leaves and Octopus from Lamb ShackMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com)

You can find out more about Lamb Shack and how to order here.

About Chef Pano:

Chef Pano’s culinary training and accomplishments include: a degree in hospitality management from Florida International University, a degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, training and working under 3 Michelin star chefs (Eric Ripert at Le Bernadin, Thomas Keller at French Laundry, and Jean George Vongerichten at Jean George).

