As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.

( CNN ) - Authorities advised locals in the vicinity of the scene of a railway derailment that resulted in a significant fire in East Palestine, Ohio, to leave right away because of the possibility of an explosion.

Gov. Mike DeWine stated on Sunday stating that "within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has occurred in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure, which could cause an explosion with the potential for deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile."

Concerns about the quality of the air have been raised as a result of the train derailment on Friday that was transporting hazardous commodities and caused a sizable flame that is still burning. The governor advised locals to flee the area right away, even though workers are attempting to stop the explosion.

More than 500 people have reportedly refused to leave their houses, even though the majority of residents within a mile have already fled, according to local authorities.

There is a significant likelihood of a poisonous gas discharge and potentially an explosion, Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said, adding that anyone who remains in the vicinity risks arrest.

Fire Chief Keith Drabick said, "We need everyone to evacuate right away." Anyone who stayed inside that mile radius or decided they wanted to return within that mile radius, we need you to go. The vinyl chloride, a substance that the train was transporting and about which officials had expressed worry, had undergone a "drastic transformation," according to the fire chief.

Drabick stated that if the catastrophic breakdown occurs, it will release phosgene and hydrogen chloride gas into the environment and that the mile radius surrounding the derailment may grow.

On Sunday night, Governor DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to mobilize and head to the location to support local law enforcement. The effects of the wrecked train on the environment are also being observed by officials.

After the Norfolk Southern train tragedy, Trent Conaway, the mayor of East Palestine, previously gave people assurances that the air and drinking water were still safe. He announced that Monday's city meetings and school lessons in East Palestine will also be canceled.

According to prior remarks by officials, the train derailed at East Palestine, roughly 15 miles south of Youngstown. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is looking into the event, 20 of the more than 100 automobiles were transporting hazardous chemicals.

The NTSB stated in a statement on Saturday that ten of the vehicles derailed, including five that were transporting vinyl chloride. According to the EPA, "no vinyl chloride has been proven to have been leaked other than from the pressure release devices" thus far.

Although testing has not revealed any abnormal levels of contamination as of Sunday, the quality of the air and water might change at any time, according to James Justice, an on-site coordinator with the EPA's Emergency Response.

According to him, authorities are still keeping an eye out for a "large list" of compounds, including those that can come from combustion as well as those that Norfolk Southern presented them within a list. An evacuation order was issued for the region within a mile of the train disaster at James Street, and authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for the whole town of around 5,000 residents.

At an earlier press conference, Conaway stated that both restrictions were still in effect on Sunday. At the press conference, Drabick informed the media that the situation remained tense, prohibiting officials from carrying out on-scene activities. The exact list of chemicals involved won't be known until the fire is out, according to Drabick.

Residents were asked by officials to abide by the "shelter-in-place" directives. The mayor reported that on Saturday night, one individual was detained for misbehavior after approaching the scene and going too close to the train.

"Plz remain at home. "I just cannot stress this more," Conaway added. "Please do not visit our village." According to a spokeswoman, the Ohio EPA is keeping an eye on the quality of the local streams that eventually flow into the Ohio River, but the organization does not foresee any pollution of East Palestine's public water system, which gets its water from other sources.

To purify the water and get rid of dissolved pollutants, the agency put up three aeration spots with large-volume pumps and erected containment dams in the local streams. A representative for Norfolk Southern referred any inquiries to the NTSB in an email sent to CNN on Sunday morning.