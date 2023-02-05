Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.

Wind Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash

As arctic weather delivered dangerously low temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast, Mount Washington in New Hampshire had a record-breaking wind chill of 108 degrees below zero.

The highest mountain in the Northeast, Mount Washington, is home to the Mount Washington Observatory. Extreme weather events are common in the region.

On Saturday, wind gusts reached their highest speed of about 127 mph. Additionally, the observatory reported a real-world temperature of 47 degrees below zero, tying a record from 1934. The severe weather is seen in a video sent to Twitter.

As arctic air brings cold temperatures to the Northeast, the conditions are noted. According to the National Weather Service, the following cities saw record low temperatures on Saturday morning: Boston, Rhode Island Providence, Connecticut's Hartford, Massachusetts's Worcester.

The previous record of two below zero, set in 1886, was broken by Boston's record of 10 below zero. The temperature in Albany, New York, was 13 below zero, which tied the previous record. At minus 24 degrees, Glenn Falls, New York, hit a record low.

On exposed skin, the wind chills predicted for early Saturday can result in frostbite in just ten minutes. Even with proper clothing, spending a long time outside in bitter weather can be deadly.

On Saturday, the majority of residents followed the advice to stay indoors, but others were forced to leave their homes. Gin Koo, 36, defied the chilly weather to walk his Boston terrier, Bee, as it was urgently needed.

Koo, who was dressed in three shirts, a down jacket, a hat, and a hood, remarked, "I can't remember it being this cold, not since 2015." Even with his dog coat, Bee shivered. "If I didn't have to, I wouldn't go out."

Paul Butler, 45, found refuge in South Station, the Boston transportation hub that authorities kept open overnight so individuals without homes had a warm place to stay. Butler has been homeless since he was evicted in December 2021. Like many other municipalities, Boston has set up warming facilities.

The former Marine, who was carrying two suitcases filled with additional clothing and blankets, declared, "This is the coldest I ever, ever recall, and I worked the door at several clubs for fifteen years."

Old Forge in the Adirondack Mountains of New York registered a temperature of 36 below zero early on Saturday. In scores of other cities and towns, temperatures dropped into the minus teens, with wind chill making it feel considerably colder. In several places, the peak winds on Friday night were over 50 mph (80 kph).

The owner of Ozzie's Coffee Bar in Old Forge, Mackenzie Glasser, claimed that living in the Adirondacks entails experiencing cold weather.

"Even though it was seven in the morning, I even had customers for the first hour that I was open." "Therefore, I don't believe it is deterring too many people," she said.

The good news is that by Sunday, much of the region should be free of the chilly air, and temperatures may even reach the 40s.