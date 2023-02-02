Memphis, TN

VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.

Malek Sherif

Police OfficersPhoto byPawel JaniakonUnsplash

The Rev. Al Sharpton will give a eulogy at Tyre Nichols' burial tomorrow in Memphis, and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will issue a "call to action" in response to the 29-year-old black man's passing. Vice President Kamala Harris will be there.

District Attorney for Shelby County Steve Mulroy stated that more charges against law enforcement personnel and others about the deadly beating of Nichols may be filed.

Seven Memphis Police Department officers have been disciplined as a result of the brutal beating of Nichols earlier this month, which was caught on disturbing video that was made available to the public on Friday.

Five cops were terminated and charged with murder and abduction. Sixth officer Preston Hemphill was placed on paid administrative leave awaiting a hearing, while an unnamed seventh officer was dismissed from duty without pay.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the parents of Nichols, have also agreed to attend president Joe Biden's State of the Union speech the following week.

On Thursday, caucus members will meet with the president to discuss efforts to revive national police reform legislation.

Kamala Harris, the vice president, will go to the funeral.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' burial this morning in Memphis at 10.30 a.m. central time, together with civil rights activists and the families of black people slain by police.

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, are anticipated attendees at the funeral at Memphis' Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, a senior advisor to the president for public engagement, and Mitch Landrieu, a senior adviser and infrastructure implementation coordinator at the White House and a former mayor of New Orleans, will also join Ms. Harris, according to Harris's press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

About the beating and subsequent death of Nichols on January 7, five black cops have been fired and prosecuted.

Beyond the five policemen who are accused of killing Nichols, who was also black, the beating's video, which was made public last week, reveals that many more individuals neglected to assist him.

According to authorities, three emergency responders and two additional Memphis police officers have been dismissed in connection with the death of Nichols.

Both the white officer, Preston Hemphill, and the unnamed cop have been suspended, according to the police.

According to Jim Jordan, no amount of legislation or police reform could have stopped the "evil" that led to Tyre Nichols' tragic beating. The congressman said, during an appearance on NBC's Meet The Press, that the attack's cops lacked regard for human life.

He claimed not to "know that any legislation, any training, or any reform" would have affected the men's behavior.

He said, "I don't know that there's anything we could do to stop that type of wickedness, but I don't think these five individuals represent the vast, enormous majority of law enforcement."

