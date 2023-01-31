Memphis, NY

3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvB0j_0kX2Tg4400
Police OfficersPhoto byNauman Abdul HafeezonUnsplash

( CNN ) - Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired, and a total of seven police officers have been placed on leave as a result of the fatal police beating of black driver Tyre Nichols. Critics around the country have called for police reform.

According to Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat on Monday, two emergency medical technicians and a fire department lieutenant were fired for their responses to Nichols' January 7 interaction with members of a now-disbanded police department unit.

Police pulled over Nichols after first charging him with careless driving. The guy escaped after being yanked out of his car by police, who also used pepper spray and a Taser to try to make him fall to the ground, according to police body cams and surveillance footage.

Officers caught up with him minutes later at a different location and continuously kicked or hit him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation claims that three days later, he succumbed to his injuries. The assault has heightened public condemnation of US police force use, especially when it involves people of color.

The fire department said on Monday that emergency medical technicians Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, as well as fire Lt. Michelle Whitaker, had been sacked.

Based on both the first call, in which they heard someone had been pepper sprayed, and the information they were given at the scene, an investigation found that the two EMTs "failed to conduct an effective patient evaluation of Mr. Nichols" after responding, Sweat said in a press release.

According to the chief's account, Whitaker had stayed in the fire vehicle. The two EMTs were suspended pending an internal inquiry, according to a statement made by the fire department earlier this month.

When the EMTs' truck got to the second incident, it found Nichols lying on the ground leaning up against a police car at around 8:41. The truck then called for an ambulance at 8:46, according to the fire department.

According to the fire department, Nichols was taken by ambulance 13 minutes after it arrived at 8:55 p.m.

The pole-camera footage, which was made public on Friday, reveals that between the time the EMTs and the ambulance arrived, first responders frequently backed away from Nichols while the victim occasionally fell onto his side.

Additionally, on Monday, the police department disclosed that seven officers—two more than initially disclosed—had been placed on leave the day following the incident.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CNN News# Police Officers# Tyre Nichols# Memphis# Breaking News

Comments / 1

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
5K followers

More from Malek Sherif

Mount Washington, MA

Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.

As arctic weather delivered dangerously low temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast, Mount Washington in New Hampshire had a record-breaking wind chill of 108 degrees below zero.

Read full story

Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US

( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.

Read full story
9 comments

Debt limit agreement not reached at the Biden-McCarthy conference, but speaker believes markets should be encouraged

WASHINGTON — The impending debt ceiling and government spending were the topics of a "very nice meeting" between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the White House.

Read full story
26 comments
Memphis, TN

VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will give a eulogy at Tyre Nichols' burial tomorrow in Memphis, and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will issue a "call to action" in response to the 29-year-old black man's passing. Vice President Kamala Harris will be there.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.

Three days after being stopped for a traffic violation, a 29-year-old black man died, prompting Ben Crump to urge for federal legislation to end police homicides. The Congressional Black Caucus sent an invitation to Tyre Nichols' parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, to attend Joe Biden's State of the Union speech the following week.

Read full story
169 comments

More demonstrations today following the publication of a video revealing Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating.

Protests began to gather Friday night, with people marching to the streets in many towns and holding placards containing Nichols' name. Protests and marches were scheduled for Saturday in Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Athens, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio, among other places.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. and German forces will send tanks to Ukraine; Russia claims this is a "blatant provocation"

In a significant change in aid, the United States and Germany both announced on Wednesday that they will send dozens of tanks to the war-torn country of Ukraine, giving it additional firepower against Russia.

Read full story
73 comments
Monterey Park, CA

It took police 5 hours to warn that a dance hall gunman was at large.

It took five hours for officials to notify the public that the shooter was on the run following the ballroom dance hall massacre in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead.

Read full story
2 comments
Monterey Park, CA

At the residence of the Monterey Park mass shooter, investigators found a firearm and a large amount of ammunition.

( CNN ) - According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, investigators searching the home of the 72-year-old shooter who opened fire on a crowd in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night discovered a.308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammunition, and materials that led them to believe he was constructing homemade gun suppressors.

Read full story
1 comments
Torrance, CA

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.

Read full story
1 comments

Hollywood supports Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting involuntary manslaughter allegations

One of the three members of the Rust cast and crew who are being investigated for the deadly gunshot is Alec Baldwin. SAG-AFTRA and fellow actor Mickey Rourke have backed Alec Baldwin as he is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the Rust set.

Read full story
5 comments

Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Read full story
8 comments
Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
214 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
11 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
270 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy