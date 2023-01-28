More demonstrations today following the publication of a video revealing Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating.

( CNN ) - Protesters marched and rallied around the United States on Saturday, one day after footage of Tyre Nichols' terrible police assault in Memphis was released. The horrific video of police punching a black man, who subsequently died, sparked outrage across the country earlier this month.

Protests began to gather Friday night, with people marching to the streets in many towns and holding placards containing Nichols' name. Protests and marches were scheduled for Saturday in Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Athens, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio, among other places.

The majority will happen in the afternoon or evening. On Saturday, protesters outside Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park chanted Nichols' name and demanded justice. After that, they marched across downtown.

Protesters in Memphis blocked down an Interstate 55 bridge in the downtown area late Friday, chanting "No justice, no peace," according to a CNN team on the site.

According to authorities, there were no arrests as a result of the event. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, asked for peaceful demonstrations ahead of the release of the footage.

Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas told CNN's Boris Sanchez on Saturday that there was a concern about violent demonstrations before the video was released due to a lack of police accountability in past occurrences.

"And I believe last night, we witnessed a very nonviolent and direct feeling of protest throughout the city of Memphis," Easter-Thomas added. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and prosecuted in connection with Nichols' death.

Skirmishes broke out in New York between numerous protestors and police officers as demonstrators flooded Times Square, according to a video uploaded on social media.

According to the New York Police Department, three protestors were detained; one of them was spotted climbing on the hood of a police car and shattering the glass.

According to social media footage, protesters gathered in Washington, DC's Lafayette Square to demand justice for Nichols.

Protesters marched in Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco around the West Coast, holding posters that read "Justice for Tyre Nichols" and "prison murderous cops."

The video of the January 7 incident depicts "acts that defy humanity," according to Memphis police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, who issued a warning before the clip was made public. Nichols passed away on January 10.

The arrest begins with a traffic check for what authorities claim is irresponsible driving and continues with officers striking Nichols with batons, kicking and punching him - including while his hands are cuffed behind his back - while the young guy begs out for his mother, according to footage.

The confrontation concludes with Nichols slumping to the ground in handcuffs, leaning against an unoccupied police car while cops roam around. Nichols was later admitted to the hospital and died three days later.

A stretcher arrives on the scene 23 minutes after Nichols seems to be subdued and on his back on the ground, according to the video.

The video of the scuffle was published because Nichols' family "wants the world to be their witness and share their anguish," according to Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy.

"While nothing we can do can bring Tyre back, we guarantee you that we will do all in our power to ensure that Tyre's family and our city of Memphis see justice for Tyre Nichols," Mulroy continued.

Officers accused of murder

The Memphis Police Department has been unable to discover anything that substantiates the probable cause for reckless driving, and footage of the incident indicates a "disregard for life, a duty of care that we're all sworn to," according to Davis.

According to the Shelby County district attorney, five former Memphis police officers involved in the arrest—all of whom are black—have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated abduction. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr. were identified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi0y5_0kUkL6hX00
PolicePhoto byKing's Church InternationalonUnsplash

Two Memphis Fire Department workers who were initially assigned to Nichols' care have been dismissed from duty pending the conclusion of an internal inquiry.

In addition, after viewing the footage, the sheriff placed two deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office on leave pending an investigation.

Nichols' family attorney, Ben Crump, told CNN on Saturday that the family had no idea there were two members of the sheriff's office at the site of the beating since "this was the first they heard of it."

The Memphis Police Association, which represents municipal officers, extended sympathies to the Nichols family and stated that maltreatment of individuals or misuse of authority is not tolerated. The organisation stated that it had "trust in the criminal justice system."

"That trust is what we will rely on in the following days, weeks, and months to guarantee the full picture is presented," a statement said. "Mr Nichols' family, Memphis, and the rest of the country deserve nothing less." "We pray for justice, healing, and ultimate closure for everyone involved."

The City Council meeting next week, according to Easter-Thomas, will be "vigorous." Easter-Thomas stated that she wants the police department to know that the council supports them, but she also expects officers to fulfil their jobs with "utmost integrity."

