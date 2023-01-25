It took police 5 hours to warn that a dance hall gunman was at large.

Cops Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

It took five hours for officials to notify the public that the shooter was on the run following the ballroom dance hall massacre in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead.

It would be several hours before police held a press conference to announce the shooter, 72, was still at large, even though he had brought a submachine gun-style weapon into another nearby dance hall about half an hour later, a potential attack thwarted by a hero who grabbed the weapon and chased the man away.

According to experts, the weekend mass shooting that terrified Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area highlights the lack of national notification standards and the need for an aggressive alert system, similar to Amber alerts, that would immediately set off alarms on nearby cellphones and post warnings on highway signs.

Chris Grollnek, an authority on active-shooter techniques and a former SWAT team member and police officer, said, "Five hours is sort of insane." "This case study is going to be excellent." "How come five hours?"

An alarm should have been sent out right away, according to Brian Higgins, a former SWAT team commander, and police chief in Bergen County, New Jersey, and a half-hour between the two occurrences was more than enough time to do so.

Higgins, an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, questioned, "What took so long?" Perhaps they were still conducting their inquiry. They might not have understood what they had well. However, if they weren't sure, they ought to have been more cautious and released it.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna stated on Monday that his office released "strategic" information but added that he would evaluate the incident. The goal was to take this person into jail when the public information began to circulate, Luna added.

"In the end, it worked." As always, we'll revisit it and review it. No one is as critical of what worked and especially what didn't work as we are, so we analyze it and look at how long it took to figure out what the public danger was at the time.

A sequence of events reveals that authorities were silent for hours regarding both the location of the gunman and the incident itself, with information coming in through unofficial channels, including police scanners.

The delays happened only a few hours after tens of thousands of partygoers celebrated the Lunar New Year in the streets of the mainly Asian American metropolis.

According to authorities, the initial report of the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio came in at 10:22 p.m. local time on Saturday, and police arrived on the scene in three minutes. According to Monterey Park police, it took officers, some of whom were new to the service, several minutes to assess the chaotic scene and search for the gunman, who had already escaped.

At 10:44, 20 minutes after the initial gunshot, the assailant—later identified as Huu Can Tran—marched into the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, where 26-year-old Brandon Tsay approached him in the foyer.

Tsay, a computer programmer who helps his family operate the dance hall, told The New York Times that when he went at the man and started attempting to take the man's gun away from him, he was not aware of the prior killing in Monterey Park.

After taking control of the firearm, Tsay yelled at the man to "Go, get the hell out of here!" and then watched him drive off in a white van. At 11:53 p.m., more than an hour later, information arrived from a media organization tracking police activity on a scanner that the gunman was still at large. According to the police present, the culprit is still at large, RMG News tweeted.

Just before the RMG News notice, The Associated Press started contacting the Monterey Park police, fire, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments. They continued calling for over three hours. The Monterey Park police did not answer.

Just before 2:36 a.m. Sunday, when the AP issued a warning, a sheriff's official told the AP there were nine fatalities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau released a press alert at 2:49 a.m. confirming the fatalities and revealing the identity of the suspect as a man. He was still not mentioned as being at large.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Capt. Andrew Meyer gave a press conference just after 3:30 a.m., five hours after the shooting, to finally declare the death toll at 10, and to make the first public statement that "the suspect left the scene and remains missing."

By noon on Sunday, officers in Torrance, California, 30 miles (48 kilometers) away, had encircled a white van that matched the description of the vehicle Tran was last seen driving in a strip mall parking lot. At 1:00 p.m., SWAT forces carefully entered the vehicle and discovered Tran dead in the driver's seat from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are currently looking into the killings' motive. The agency's active shooter program was pioneered by former FBI agent Katherine Schweit, who admitted that such mass shooting events may be complex and frantic and that "the primary concern is always the victims and survivors."

But she said that "public communication is equally vital." In general, police enforcement alerts the public when they feel there is a new threat to the public or are searching for a suspect.

Over the past ten years, vibrating smartphone alerts for anything from approaching snowstorms and flash floods to missing children and elderly people have been the norm.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 1,600 federal, state, and local governments, including Los Angeles County, are prepared to transmit these smartphone warnings via the nationally sponsored Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Gregory Shaffer, a former FBI agent and current leader of a Dallas-based risk management and tactical training company, asserted, "We have the technology." It's just not being used. Thousands of towns and localities now employ a jumbled patchwork of alarm systems that are hampered by messaging delays and poor membership.

A House measure from last year would have created an Active Shooter Alert Network to replace this system. Although one of its supporters, Californian Democrat U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, indicated late Monday that he intended to reintroduce the measure, it was defeated in the Senate.

According to Thompson, "I think the fact that individuals were left in the dark in this circumstance for a long period points to the necessity for the measure." "The public must be alerted."