Monterey Park, CA

It took police 5 hours to warn that a dance hall gunman was at large.

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpBgW_0kQNTnDw00
CopsPhoto bycottonbro studio/Pexels

It took five hours for officials to notify the public that the shooter was on the run following the ballroom dance hall massacre in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead.

It would be several hours before police held a press conference to announce the shooter, 72, was still at large, even though he had brought a submachine gun-style weapon into another nearby dance hall about half an hour later, a potential attack thwarted by a hero who grabbed the weapon and chased the man away.

According to experts, the weekend mass shooting that terrified Asian American communities in the Los Angeles area highlights the lack of national notification standards and the need for an aggressive alert system, similar to Amber alerts, that would immediately set off alarms on nearby cellphones and post warnings on highway signs.

Chris Grollnek, an authority on active-shooter techniques and a former SWAT team member and police officer, said, "Five hours is sort of insane." "This case study is going to be excellent." "How come five hours?"

An alarm should have been sent out right away, according to Brian Higgins, a former SWAT team commander, and police chief in Bergen County, New Jersey, and a half-hour between the two occurrences was more than enough time to do so.

Higgins, an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, questioned, "What took so long?" Perhaps they were still conducting their inquiry. They might not have understood what they had well. However, if they weren't sure, they ought to have been more cautious and released it.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna stated on Monday that his office released "strategic" information but added that he would evaluate the incident. The goal was to take this person into jail when the public information began to circulate, Luna added.

"In the end, it worked." As always, we'll revisit it and review it. No one is as critical of what worked and especially what didn't work as we are, so we analyze it and look at how long it took to figure out what the public danger was at the time.

A sequence of events reveals that authorities were silent for hours regarding both the location of the gunman and the incident itself, with information coming in through unofficial channels, including police scanners.

The delays happened only a few hours after tens of thousands of partygoers celebrated the Lunar New Year in the streets of the mainly Asian American metropolis.

According to authorities, the initial report of the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio came in at 10:22 p.m. local time on Saturday, and police arrived on the scene in three minutes. According to Monterey Park police, it took officers, some of whom were new to the service, several minutes to assess the chaotic scene and search for the gunman, who had already escaped.

At 10:44, 20 minutes after the initial gunshot, the assailant—later identified as Huu Can Tran—marched into the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, where 26-year-old Brandon Tsay approached him in the foyer.

Tsay, a computer programmer who helps his family operate the dance hall, told The New York Times that when he went at the man and started attempting to take the man's gun away from him, he was not aware of the prior killing in Monterey Park.

After taking control of the firearm, Tsay yelled at the man to "Go, get the hell out of here!" and then watched him drive off in a white van. At 11:53 p.m., more than an hour later, information arrived from a media organization tracking police activity on a scanner that the gunman was still at large. According to the police present, the culprit is still at large, RMG News tweeted.

Just before the RMG News notice, The Associated Press started contacting the Monterey Park police, fire, and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments. They continued calling for over three hours. The Monterey Park police did not answer.

Just before 2:36 a.m. Sunday, when the AP issued a warning, a sheriff's official told the AP there were nine fatalities. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau released a press alert at 2:49 a.m. confirming the fatalities and revealing the identity of the suspect as a man. He was still not mentioned as being at large.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Capt. Andrew Meyer gave a press conference just after 3:30 a.m., five hours after the shooting, to finally declare the death toll at 10, and to make the first public statement that "the suspect left the scene and remains missing."

By noon on Sunday, officers in Torrance, California, 30 miles (48 kilometers) away, had encircled a white van that matched the description of the vehicle Tran was last seen driving in a strip mall parking lot. At 1:00 p.m., SWAT forces carefully entered the vehicle and discovered Tran dead in the driver's seat from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are currently looking into the killings' motive. The agency's active shooter program was pioneered by former FBI agent Katherine Schweit, who admitted that such mass shooting events may be complex and frantic and that "the primary concern is always the victims and survivors."

But she said that "public communication is equally vital." In general, police enforcement alerts the public when they feel there is a new threat to the public or are searching for a suspect.

Over the past ten years, vibrating smartphone alerts for anything from approaching snowstorms and flash floods to missing children and elderly people have been the norm.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more than 1,600 federal, state, and local governments, including Los Angeles County, are prepared to transmit these smartphone warnings via the nationally sponsored Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Gregory Shaffer, a former FBI agent and current leader of a Dallas-based risk management and tactical training company, asserted, "We have the technology." It's just not being used. Thousands of towns and localities now employ a jumbled patchwork of alarm systems that are hampered by messaging delays and poor membership.

A House measure from last year would have created an Active Shooter Alert Network to replace this system. Although one of its supporters, Californian Democrat U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, indicated late Monday that he intended to reintroduce the measure, it was defeated in the Senate.

According to Thompson, "I think the fact that individuals were left in the dark in this circumstance for a long period points to the necessity for the measure." "The public must be alerted."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Police# Murder# Gunman# US Politics# COPS

Comments / 2

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

More demonstrations today following the publication of a video revealing Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating.

Protests began to gather Friday night, with people marching to the streets in many towns and holding placards containing Nichols' name. Protests and marches were scheduled for Saturday in Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Athens, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio, among other places.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. and German forces will send tanks to Ukraine; Russia claims this is a "blatant provocation"

In a significant change in aid, the United States and Germany both announced on Wednesday that they will send dozens of tanks to the war-torn country of Ukraine, giving it additional firepower against Russia.

Read full story
67 comments
Monterey Park, CA

At the residence of the Monterey Park mass shooter, investigators found a firearm and a large amount of ammunition.

( CNN ) - According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, investigators searching the home of the 72-year-old shooter who opened fire on a crowd in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night discovered a.308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammunition, and materials that led them to believe he was constructing homemade gun suppressors.

Read full story
1 comments
Torrance, CA

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.

Read full story
1 comments

Hollywood supports Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting involuntary manslaughter allegations

One of the three members of the Rust cast and crew who are being investigated for the deadly gunshot is Alec Baldwin. SAG-AFTRA and fellow actor Mickey Rourke have backed Alec Baldwin as he is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the Rust set.

Read full story
5 comments

Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Read full story
8 comments
Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
212 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
11 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
267 comments
Moscow, ID

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder Victims

Concerns concerning the ethics of seeing murder as pleasure are raised by the True Crime Machine app. On November 13, police in Moscow, Idaho, discovered the bodies of four students from the University of Idaho. But on TikTok, the killings jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a network of amateur sleuths who swiftly set to work collecting, disseminating, and analyzing all available information.

Read full story
46 comments

These Democrats in the House voted in favor of abortion legislation put forward by the Republican Party

With a final tally of 220-210-1, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act became law. All children born as a result of an attempted abortion would be mandated by law to receive medical attention.

Read full story
238 comments

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

Read full story
1 comments

Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

Read full story

Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy