Monterey Park, CA

At the residence of the Monterey Park mass shooter, investigators found a firearm and a large amount of ammunition.

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMy6l_0kPAHRkk00
Monterey ParkPhoto byByron Sullivan/Pexels

( CNN ) - According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, investigators searching the home of the 72-year-old shooter who opened fire on a crowd in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night discovered a.308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammunition, and materials that led them to believe he was constructing homemade gun suppressors.

At the shooting scene, which was a dance studio, police found 42 shot casings and a big capacity magazine, Luna said. He said that the weapon was registered to the suspect and that investigators had also discovered it in the gunman's white vehicle.

Authorities are unaware of what drove the gunman, Huu Can Tran, an old Chinese immigrant described as having a violent temper and a passion for dancing, despite the newly discovered evidence. He had a limited criminal history, according to the sheriff, which included an arrest for illegal gun possession in 1990.

He stated, "We don't have a reason yet." We are trying extremely hard to achieve our goal of knowing as much as you all.

The incident occurred at a dance studio that the shooter was "extremely familiar" with, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón told CNN. "The appearance that this was targeted is unquestionably present," he continued.

Less than two days after the shooter opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration in the city with a large Asian American population, 11 people over the age of 50 were killed and nine others were injured. The sheriff revealed the information during a news conference.

According to the sheriff, at least one person was shot in a car outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, and investigators think Tran shot that individual first before opening fire on the gathering of bystanders inside the dance studio, firing 42 rounds in all.

Officers arrived on the scene within three to four minutes, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Wiese.

The suspect, who was still armed, ran away from the scene and entered a different dancing class in the neighboring Alhambra. There, a bystander tackled the suspect and disarmed him. The suspect left the area after that, and police discovered him a day later, some 30 miles away in Torrance, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, inside a white van.

He used a 9mm semi-automatic MAC-10 handgun with an extended large-capacity magazine to carry out the attack, according to Luna. Authorities were able to identify the culprit using the disarmed firearm, which also gave them his name and description.

The assault rifle "seems to have been changed," the sheriff claimed.

One of Asian Americans' most fortunate days of the year was turned into an unimaginable tragedy by the murderous whirlwind, but it may have been far deadlier.

The tragedy, one of at least 36 mass shootings in the US this month, specifically targeted Asian Americans, who have experienced an increase in violent crimes and harassment since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The Lunar New Year celebrations generally draw 100,000 people from all around Southern California, with over 65% of Monterey Park's population being of Asian heritage.

