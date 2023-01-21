Hollywood supports Alec Baldwin after Rust shooting involuntary manslaughter allegations

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYZFQ_0kMOpQa600
Alec BaldwinPhoto bysatellitov /Pixabay.com

One of the three members of the Rust cast and crew who are being investigated for the deadly gunshot is Alec Baldwin.

SAG-AFTRA and fellow actor Mickey Rourke have backed Alec Baldwin as he is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 on the Rust set.

According to authorities in New Mexico, the actor is one of three cast and crew members who are being investigated for the unintentional gunshot.

It has been agreed that David Halls, who worked as the first assistant director on the film Rust, would submit a guilty plea to the charge of the irresponsible use of a dangerous weapon.

In the meantime, allegations of involuntary manslaughter have been lodged against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who works as the armorer in the movie.

According to a person familiar with the Rust project who spoke with The New York Times, production on the game is continuing despite the recent events. Baldwin is set to continue playing the lead part in the film, and the actor who plays the gunshot victim, Joel Souza, will be in charge of directing the project.

The verdict was handed out on Thursday, more than 15 months after the fatal gunfire that took place on set in October 2021 while Baldwin was carrying a weapon.

The incident resulted in the death of one of the cast members. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before it entered Hutchins' chest and fatally wounded him.

Baldwin has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has said that he was told the gun was "cold." Baldwin has also stated that he was told the pistol was "cold."

