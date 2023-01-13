Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mn29n_0kCnqiUm00
CongressPhoto byJoshua Sukoff/UnsplashonUnsplash

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Under the new Republican rules, a single member from either party may call for a vote to remove the speaker. Even if they don't think it will work, liberal Democrats like those in the progressive "Squad" are threatening that they won't hesitate to use this tactic against McCarthy.

Why not? That's not a bad thought at all. You still need, what, 218 votes to pass, right? Rep. Jamaal Bowman pondered, "But listen, buddy, he has a very tiny majority" (D-N.Y.).

"Whenever we feel like wreaking havoc, that's exactly what we'll do." This early in the new Congress, Republicans may use a procedural maneuver to reject the motion before it ever reaches a vote, and Democrats would need GOP backing to achieve the requisite majority, so the ploy, known as the "motion to vacate," is very unlikely to succeed.

McCarthy's supporters were worried that the rule he approved to appease conservatives would end up causing repeated hassles, and the progressives' passion proved them right. Nonetheless, Democratic leaders are content to let him simmer in the speaker's chair for a while despite tensions in his caucus, while progressives fantasize about creating problems for their cross-aisle colleagues. For the time being, at least, they claim they have no plans to implement the strategy.

Democratic leadership aide pointed out that it was obvious the party didn't need to assist the Republicans with their infighting and that a move like this from the minority party could only improve McCarthy's position.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters, "It's the farthest thing from my thoughts at this moment." Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass. ), the senior Democrat on the House Rules Committee, said, "I want to get something done, and so that's not where I'm at."

Members of Congress seldom use the motion to vacate and have never been successful when doing so. According to two sources familiar with the matter, in prior years House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) had an informal arrangement in which Pelosi would defend Boehner against future moves to vacate to support the institution of the House.

Though Republican hard-liners had pushed for this motion to be brought against Boehner in 2015, he vacated the gavel before it was brought to a vote. After regaining the majority in 2019, the Democrats weakened the motion to vacate by making it very difficult to bring it to the floor without the approval of a party leader. Former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was pressured by the Freedom Caucus to use it against Nancy Pelosi in 2020, but he presumably never did.

When asked whether McCarthy was worried about Democratic efforts to remove him as a speaker, a representative for him did not provide any information.

As several progressives approach their first time in the House minority, the use of the motion to vacate might prove to be an early litmus test of their strength in this Congress. Some liberal Democrats have publicly said that they see this as a viable strategy for countering the Republican majority.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "All of these procedural procedures here are essential tools, and so it is about when it is right to go for a given instrument" (D-N.Y.). "It's more of a question of when it would be suitable."

The threats are reminiscent of the Freedom Caucus' radical methods of disrupting House proceedings. However, unlike their conservative counterparts, progressive legislators are prepared to use this tactic against the opposition party rather than their leadership, whom they have universally supported up until this point.

They are also aware of their limited ability to thwart McCarthy's plans.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) remarked, "I wouldn't just use it just to use it as a symbolic-type thing," adding that they would still need "the votes to make it happen," but that it is "not off the table."

The Democrats' desire to remain on the sidelines is rational; why get involved when they can sit back, watch the Republicans battle amongst themselves, and wait for the next elections in 2024? The leader of the Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal, remarked, "Well, we may" (D-Wash.).

It will be interesting to see how McCarthy handles it inside his caucus, but it depends on where we are. And whether he is the speaker or only the nominal speaker since he might at any point be dependent on any one member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# KEVIN MCCARTHY# JIM MCGOVERN# CONGRESSIONAL PROGRESSIVE CAUC# HAKEEM JEFFRIES# ALEXANDRIA OCASIO CORTEZ

Comments / 8

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
211 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
11 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
264 comments
Moscow, ID

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder Victims

Concerns concerning the ethics of seeing murder as pleasure are raised by the True Crime Machine app. On November 13, police in Moscow, Idaho, discovered the bodies of four students from the University of Idaho. But on TikTok, the killings jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a network of amateur sleuths who swiftly set to work collecting, disseminating, and analyzing all available information.

Read full story
46 comments

These Democrats in the House voted in favor of abortion legislation put forward by the Republican Party

With a final tally of 220-210-1, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act became law. All children born as a result of an attempted abortion would be mandated by law to receive medical attention.

Read full story
230 comments

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

Read full story
1 comments

Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

Read full story

Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

Read full story
58 comments
California State

Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."

( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.

Read full story
18 comments

After an FAA outage snarls travel on Wednesday, airlines are hoping for a return to normal on Thursday. U.S. vacations

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - After a countrywide ground stop enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a computer malfunction that prompted a 90-minute pause for all U.S. leaving aircraft, the U.S. aviation industry was battling to return to normal on Wednesday.

Read full story
California State

California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state. Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

Read full story
9 comments

The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

Read full story
216 comments

American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Read full story
2 comments
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy