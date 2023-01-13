Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

Congress Photo by Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash on Unsplash

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Under the new Republican rules, a single member from either party may call for a vote to remove the speaker. Even if they don't think it will work, liberal Democrats like those in the progressive "Squad" are threatening that they won't hesitate to use this tactic against McCarthy.

Why not? That's not a bad thought at all. You still need, what, 218 votes to pass, right? Rep. Jamaal Bowman pondered, "But listen, buddy, he has a very tiny majority" (D-N.Y.).

"Whenever we feel like wreaking havoc, that's exactly what we'll do." This early in the new Congress, Republicans may use a procedural maneuver to reject the motion before it ever reaches a vote, and Democrats would need GOP backing to achieve the requisite majority, so the ploy, known as the "motion to vacate," is very unlikely to succeed.

McCarthy's supporters were worried that the rule he approved to appease conservatives would end up causing repeated hassles, and the progressives' passion proved them right. Nonetheless, Democratic leaders are content to let him simmer in the speaker's chair for a while despite tensions in his caucus, while progressives fantasize about creating problems for their cross-aisle colleagues. For the time being, at least, they claim they have no plans to implement the strategy.

Democratic leadership aide pointed out that it was obvious the party didn't need to assist the Republicans with their infighting and that a move like this from the minority party could only improve McCarthy's position.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters, "It's the farthest thing from my thoughts at this moment." Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass. ), the senior Democrat on the House Rules Committee, said, "I want to get something done, and so that's not where I'm at."

Members of Congress seldom use the motion to vacate and have never been successful when doing so. According to two sources familiar with the matter, in prior years House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) had an informal arrangement in which Pelosi would defend Boehner against future moves to vacate to support the institution of the House.

Though Republican hard-liners had pushed for this motion to be brought against Boehner in 2015, he vacated the gavel before it was brought to a vote. After regaining the majority in 2019, the Democrats weakened the motion to vacate by making it very difficult to bring it to the floor without the approval of a party leader. Former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was pressured by the Freedom Caucus to use it against Nancy Pelosi in 2020, but he presumably never did.

When asked whether McCarthy was worried about Democratic efforts to remove him as a speaker, a representative for him did not provide any information.

As several progressives approach their first time in the House minority, the use of the motion to vacate might prove to be an early litmus test of their strength in this Congress. Some liberal Democrats have publicly said that they see this as a viable strategy for countering the Republican majority.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "All of these procedural procedures here are essential tools, and so it is about when it is right to go for a given instrument" (D-N.Y.). "It's more of a question of when it would be suitable."

The threats are reminiscent of the Freedom Caucus' radical methods of disrupting House proceedings. However, unlike their conservative counterparts, progressive legislators are prepared to use this tactic against the opposition party rather than their leadership, whom they have universally supported up until this point.

They are also aware of their limited ability to thwart McCarthy's plans.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) remarked, "I wouldn't just use it just to use it as a symbolic-type thing," adding that they would still need "the votes to make it happen," but that it is "not off the table."

The Democrats' desire to remain on the sidelines is rational; why get involved when they can sit back, watch the Republicans battle amongst themselves, and wait for the next elections in 2024? The leader of the Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal, remarked, "Well, we may" (D-Wash.).

It will be interesting to see how McCarthy handles it inside his caucus, but it depends on where we are. And whether he is the speaker or only the nominal speaker since he might at any point be dependent on any one member.