Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

A sudden and intense sequence of storms has battered the state, and more is forecast for the following days. There is a dire need for water in this state, and the rain is helping to meet that demand, but at a terrible human cost. It will assist drought conditions, experts believe; just how much is unclear at this time. Furthermore, the precipitation and snowfall will not be sufficient to resolve the state of California's long-term water issues, which are being exacerbated by global warming.

According to Jeannie Jones, manager of interstate resources for the California Department of Water Resources, "we are shifting to a climate that is warmer and drier."

How the storms will impact California's ongoing drought issue is as follows:

HOW IS THE DOWNPOUR BENEFICIAL?

Governor Gavin Newsom, speaking on Tuesday from Santa Cruz County, where raging ocean water damaged an iconic wooden pier, said that California has experienced six atmospheric rivers in recent weeks and is bracing for as many as three more, with the wild weather set to continue for at least another week.

Central California, which includes the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento Valley, has received an exceptionally heavy downpour from the storms. They say it has rained 138% more than normal for this time of year.

The Sierra Nevada mountains, which form the eastern boundary of California, have also received snowfall as a result of the recent storms. While most of the state's reservoirs are still far below normal for this time of year, others have started to fill, notably those in the devastated Sacramento area and along the Sierra Nevada.

The Central Valley is a fertile agricultural region, producing several fruits, nuts, and cereals, all of which need substantial irrigation, and here is where the reservoirs come into play. Millions of people who live in coastal cities get their water supply from the reservoirs.

In Sonoma County, for instance, a tiny reservoir that was only about half full on Christmas Day had its water level jump to 80 percent of normal by Monday.

Alan Haynes, a head hydrologist at the California Nevada River Forecast Center, says, "What we've got so far puts us in excellent condition, probably for at least the next year." During the warmer and drier spring, summer, and autumn months, the snowpack acts as its unique reservoir by storing precipitation that progressively melts into reservoirs. Now, though, the snowpack typically melts too rapidly, and reservoirs can't store the resulting water.

Public policy group SPUR's climate resilience and environment head Laura Feinstein explains, "The California system was created for a climate we don't have any longer." Where would the storms be able to stop? Given that winter has only begun, expectations for the next few months are low.

At this time last year, the statewide snowpack was also looking good. However, a few mild and dry months followed, and by early April, when the snowpack is often at its highest, it was just 38% of the historic average.

"We are still in the midst of a drought," Feinstein said. Not only that, but northern California hasn't received nearly as much precipitation as usual from the storms. According to Haynes, a reservoir at Lake Shasta that was at 55% of its historical normal on Christmas had climbed to 67% by Monday, which is an improvement but is still far below historical norms owing to years of water shortage. Few areas remain untouched by the atmospheric rivers.

According to David Gochis, a water specialist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, they travel about "like a garden hose if you are spraying it around the yard." Since the largest reservoirs are so enormous, he predicted it would take some time for them to fill up.

He suggested that five or six of these soakings could be necessary for the largest and most important reservoirs. Weather Prediction Center Director David Novak of the National Weather Service predicts future atmospheric rivers will be weaker.

The runoff will be an issue since the saturated earth cannot absorb any more water. Weather patterns may change and "cut off the spigot" in roughly 10 days, he warned. Major reservoirs on the Colorado River, another source of water for Southern California, have also been reduced due to the drought. This issue will not be resolved by the recent storms.

Concerning long-term problems such as climate change, what are your thoughts?

The widespread use of groundwater pumping by California's farmers has contributed to the depletion of aquifers. Unfortunately, some sources have dried up. Experts agree that a temporary sequence of storms will not be enough to eradicate the endemic nature of the issue.

"Our management of land has stopped it from being recharged very successfully," said Mike Antos, a watershed expert at the consultancy firm Stantec. When it comes to recharging aquifers, he argues the Central Valley needs more permeable surfaces.

Moreover, California has a persistent issue. The drought in California has lasted for close to two decades, with a few rainy years interspersed. Dry, hotter weather is a result of climate change.

The rate of water evaporation is higher. Government forecasts indicate that California will have less water available in the future. The recent storms, Jones said, are negligible in comparison to the overall picture.