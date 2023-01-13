Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Government Documents Photo by Scott Graham/Unsplash on Unsplash

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Cultural sensitivity and conservatism

The new presidential order bans "Latinx" from official Arkansas papers and requires the government to replace it with "Latino" or "Latina."

Sanders defended the ban:

First, she highlighted a well-known Pew Research Center survey that revealed just 3% of Latino and Hispanic Americans speak Spanish. The nation's youngest governor's executive order called Latinx "ethnically inappropriate and disparaging jargon" that aims to "eliminate gender from the Spanish language" and referenced Madrid's Real Academia Espaola, which has judged the "x" suffix unfit for Spanish.

Latinx became popular among activists, LGBTQ Latin Americans, and online groups. The phrase is more inclusive than gendered Latino/Latina, according to supporters. Latinx is not frequently used, and detractors believe it is a type of cultural erasure and an effort to impose American values on another language.

Sanders justifies her mandate using an argument of this kind. Citing a Spanish institution rather than one in Latin America lends credence to a Eurocentric view of the language. For their part, activists who haven't embraced Latinx have proposed adopting "Latine" as a gender-neutral option that is more in line with standard Spanish syntax and pronunciation.

Engaging in the cultural conflict

As previously mentioned, on her first day in office, Arkansas' first female governor signed seven executive orders. Several controversial cultural topics were discussed, such as the need to counteract critical race theory "indoctrination" in schools by reevaluating government educational policy. Concerned that Chinese spies would use the app to spy on the United States, Sanders also ordered the popular social media app TikTok removed from federal devices.

Sanders was President Trump's former press secretary. She may, however, be trying to gain more notoriety among her fellow Republican governors in the South.

Particularly in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has made his name by limiting free speech. He has signed laws banning critical race theory and the "don't mention gay" bill, which prohibits the teaching of LGBTQ+ topics in public schools. DeSantis's positions have propelled him to the forefront of the race for the Republican presidential nomination, with Florida being described as the location "where the woke to go to die."

Greg Abbott of Texas and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia are just two others who have made very contentious attempts to regulate or restrict conversations about racism and the LGBTQ community. Under Trump, anti-China sentiments also rose to prominence among the Republican Party.

Even though the word "Latinx" is controversial among the groups that matter, Sanders' restriction is more indicative of a conservative political objective than an effort at cultural sensitivity.