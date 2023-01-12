The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

US Politics
( CNN ) - On Wednesday, leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party demanded that George Santos, who was elected in November to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, resign from office for lying to voters and making up stories about his personal life.

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

"What he did was dishonest to the voters," Cairo remarked. His deceptions went beyond simple falsehoods. The House of Representatives should be ashamed of him. "He is not welcome at Republican Party headquarters."

severalCairo's request for Santos' resignation was echoed by many local party leaders and, from Washington, DC, Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito. Later on Wednesday, three other Republican members of the House, Nick LaLota of New York, Nick Langworthy, and Brandon Williams of South Carolina, joined D'Esposito in demanding Santos' resignation.

Santos "cannot be a productive representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership," said New York state GOP chair Langworthy in a statement. Santos, who was in Washington when the news from Nassau County emerged, steadfastly refused to quit.

When asked by reporters on Capitol Hill whether he planned to resign, he said, "I will not." As he entered an elevator, he abruptly cut off further questioning. CNN asked Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Majority Whip Tom Emmer about Santos and the Nassau County GOP's requests for his resignation, but none of them provided a comment.

There will be no impact from the county GOP calls on the House GOP's decision on Santos' political future, according to a source close to the party's leadership.

According to the source, Republican leaders are far more aware that a Santos retirement would set up a special election in a district that Biden won and that Democrats would have a serious opportunity at winning it, further eroding the House GOP's already precarious control.

Santos switched seats in the legislature in November. "So, at the moment, leadership comes down to a basic numbers game," the insider said. Santos has been entirely cut off from the party, according to Nassau County GOP leaders, who claimed that his constituents' calls will be sent to D'Esposito's office.

However, the chair, Cairo, said he had not talked to McCarthy, who had Santos' backing in his bid for speaker last week, and he did not immediately propose a candidate for a special election to replace Santos.

Currently, there is no opening, and Cairo deemed your inquiry to be premature. He also noted that he and Santos had not communicated since the original article raised doubts about the latter's history.

State Senator Jack Martins has been mentioned as a potential candidate should Santos resign, despite his stated pessimism that Santos will resign. "I think it's probably hard to shame the shameless," Martins stated.

Cairo admitted that his screening procedure was inadequate when asked why the party endorsed Santos in 2020 and 2022, but he kept bringing up the fact that Santos was from Queens and had been vouched for by the party there.

"He was not someone we knew," Cairo said. And we have only ourselves to blame for having put our faith in him. The sloppy redistricting procedures in the state likely let Santos avoid a severe investigation. Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, whose district was unaffected by the redistricting, was widely expected to easily retain his seat in 2020.

After seeing Suozzi's power, "people were not banging down the door to flee," Cairo remarked. Two years later, he said, the county party was stuck with few alternatives due to the court's late decision to revise gerrymandered district borders.

According to Cairo, Santos "told me he was a standout on the Baruch (college) volleyball team," demonstrating the extent of the lie. (Santos was not a student there.)

The latest challenge that Republican rookie congressman Santos has faced in recent weeks is a plea for his resignation.

Democrat Representatives Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman of New York filed a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday, asking for a probe of Santos' financial disclosure filings. But Santos denied any wrongdoing, saying, "I have done nothing unethical."

On Monday, a complaint was submitted to the Federal Election Commission by the Campaign Legal Center, a campaign monitoring organization. His campaign was accused of lying about how it used campaign cash and of unlawfully using campaign funds to cover personal costs totaling more than $700,000.

A Democratic-aligned organization, American Bridge 21st Century, has joined the chorus of those calling for a probe of the financial disclosure reports Santos submitted to the US House of Representatives during his run for office. Santos has been accused of lying about his finances by the lefty lobby organization End Citizens United.

To add insult to injury, federal prosecutors in New York are looking into the congressman's finances.

Since last month, when The New York Times first revealed that Santos' background seemed to be largely fake, he has been under increasing scrutiny. According to CNN's investigation, Santos' education and work background contradict his statements.

In interviews with WABC radio and the New York Post last month, Santos acknowledged lying about attending Baruch College and NYU and misrepresenting his work at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup but said he hadn't committed any crimes. Case records from the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice indicate that Santos was charged with embezzlement in 2011.

CNN validated the Times's story on this topic as well. When the court's summons to Santos remained ignored and he could not be located, the case was reportedly shelved in 2013. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos denied that he had been arrested or charged with any crimes in Brazil.

