Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Mystery Buses Photo by Clay LeConey/Unsplash on Unsplash

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who goes by the nickname "the Captain," is the target of his efforts during the next several weeks.

Things didn't go well by the time Odair got home. Despite his denials that he took part in the disturbance at Brazil's Congress on January 8, he was among the more than 1,500 people arrested by police at adjacent Bolsonaro supporters' encampments, where many had resided for weeks.

"In there were several elderly women who were clearly in distress. Nobody could reach them anymore. Dressed in the blue and yellow Brazilian football attire that has become iconic with Bolsonaro fans, he spoke to the BBC following his release.

There's a lot of sadness in this situation. Like Odair, the imprisoned people came from far away, coming from at least ten different states in Brazil. A video went viral four days before the violence, inviting people to the Brazilian capital for a "party." People from all around the nation would be transported for free on buses, and refreshments like coffee and food would also be provided.

There is still some mystery around the origins of this project and the funding behind it, but it has captured the interest of individuals throughout the United States.

"It's evident to everyone they didn't do it themselves," Alice Teixeira, a resident of Brasilia, told the BBC at a gas station. Many other countries were represented among them.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil has indicated this week that the rioters are "potentially victims" of manipulation by powerful but unnamed financial interests.

The fleet of around 40 buses that were confiscated by police following the violence has been the primary focus of the inquiry so far. From the highway, you can see a large number of these buses that are parked in a police yard on the outskirts of town.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said at a press conference on Tuesday that anonymous "business people" chartered the buses to bring Bolsonaro supporters from throughout the country to Brasilia for "free vacations" advertised on social media.

Mr. Dino would not identify individuals since an investigation is still underway, but he did say that the suspected organizers were connected to the farm business and the gun lobby in the conservative areas of the middle and south of Brazil. President Lula, along with others, has cast suspicion on mining and logging companies as possible accomplices.

These areas have traditionally been strongholds of Mr. Bolsonaro's political support. Brazilian law professor and human rights specialist Paulo Abroo have speculated that the supporters are those who "benefited from a lack of government oversight" during the Bolsonaro administration.

He speculated that "organizations that hurt the environment or that abuse human rights in their activity may be the funders of this catastrophe." These organizations would gain ground by targeting state institutions.

Refutations from Bolsheviks

Many staunch supporters of the ex-president insist on perpetuating the story that the 8th of January was orchestrated by communist provocateurs out to disrupt legal rallies against the Lula administration.

Telma Viera is one such person. She is a local of Sao Paulo, and she and other Bolsonaro fans camped out there for weeks. The day after the violence, she was in Brasilia to see her two friends who had been arrested.

Outside the police station where the suspected rioters are being housed, she remarked, "This was not anything done by our patriots." A prior group of persons from the political left may be seen in that area.

Edson Varela, another Bolsonaro supporter, supported Viera's claims, stating that the violence at the riot was instigated by "infiltrators" who wanted to "give the government another cause for going after Bolsonaro." Ms. Varela and Ms. Viera both cited recordings posted to Instagram and other social media platforms that purportedly show well-known Lula supporters present at the rally.

Even though none of these films have been verified, the ideas they promote are gaining support among huge segments of the Brazilian population both at home and abroad. A Brazilian law professor living in the United States named Juscelino Colares told the BBC that several of his Brazilian acquaintances had given him "films that capture Bolsonaristas advising rioters not to burn or harm public property."

They share his belief that "many agent provocateurs from the left took advantage of dissatisfaction among some inexperienced right-wing protestors," he said. When do we go on to Step Two? The Brazilian authorities have promised to find and punish the perpetrators, but they have provided little detail about the inquiry so far. However, Brazilian telecom companies have been asked to save data that may be relevant to the incident.

It's unknown what consequences could befall the riot's organizers. Former executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Mr. Abro, is among those Brazilians who have called for a congressional commission to investigate the riot and its causes. A similar committee investigated the events leading up to January 6, 2021, riot in the United States.

He said that "our nation has to build an instrument like that, that incorporates the judiciary and other government authorities." "If we want something to happen, we'll have to make it happen." That's why it's so important.

Many Brazilians, meanwhile, will be left wondering what's going on. Author and lawyer Geomar André Bender remarked, "I think some will [eventually be discovered]." However, "some people will never be remembered."