Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ8Cq_0kByMA6w00
Mystery BusesPhoto byClay LeConey/UnsplashonUnsplash

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who goes by the nickname "the Captain," is the target of his efforts during the next several weeks.

Things didn't go well by the time Odair got home. Despite his denials that he took part in the disturbance at Brazil's Congress on January 8, he was among the more than 1,500 people arrested by police at adjacent Bolsonaro supporters' encampments, where many had resided for weeks.

"In there were several elderly women who were clearly in distress. Nobody could reach them anymore. Dressed in the blue and yellow Brazilian football attire that has become iconic with Bolsonaro fans, he spoke to the BBC following his release.

There's a lot of sadness in this situation. Like Odair, the imprisoned people came from far away, coming from at least ten different states in Brazil. A video went viral four days before the violence, inviting people to the Brazilian capital for a "party." People from all around the nation would be transported for free on buses, and refreshments like coffee and food would also be provided.

There is still some mystery around the origins of this project and the funding behind it, but it has captured the interest of individuals throughout the United States.

"It's evident to everyone they didn't do it themselves," Alice Teixeira, a resident of Brasilia, told the BBC at a gas station. Many other countries were represented among them.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil has indicated this week that the rioters are "potentially victims" of manipulation by powerful but unnamed financial interests.

The fleet of around 40 buses that were confiscated by police following the violence has been the primary focus of the inquiry so far. From the highway, you can see a large number of these buses that are parked in a police yard on the outskirts of town.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino said at a press conference on Tuesday that anonymous "business people" chartered the buses to bring Bolsonaro supporters from throughout the country to Brasilia for "free vacations" advertised on social media.

Mr. Dino would not identify individuals since an investigation is still underway, but he did say that the suspected organizers were connected to the farm business and the gun lobby in the conservative areas of the middle and south of Brazil. President Lula, along with others, has cast suspicion on mining and logging companies as possible accomplices.

These areas have traditionally been strongholds of Mr. Bolsonaro's political support. Brazilian law professor and human rights specialist Paulo Abroo have speculated that the supporters are those who "benefited from a lack of government oversight" during the Bolsonaro administration.

He speculated that "organizations that hurt the environment or that abuse human rights in their activity may be the funders of this catastrophe." These organizations would gain ground by targeting state institutions.

Refutations from Bolsheviks

Many staunch supporters of the ex-president insist on perpetuating the story that the 8th of January was orchestrated by communist provocateurs out to disrupt legal rallies against the Lula administration.

Telma Viera is one such person. She is a local of Sao Paulo, and she and other Bolsonaro fans camped out there for weeks. The day after the violence, she was in Brasilia to see her two friends who had been arrested.

Outside the police station where the suspected rioters are being housed, she remarked, "This was not anything done by our patriots." A prior group of persons from the political left may be seen in that area.

Edson Varela, another Bolsonaro supporter, supported Viera's claims, stating that the violence at the riot was instigated by "infiltrators" who wanted to "give the government another cause for going after Bolsonaro." Ms. Varela and Ms. Viera both cited recordings posted to Instagram and other social media platforms that purportedly show well-known Lula supporters present at the rally.

Even though none of these films have been verified, the ideas they promote are gaining support among huge segments of the Brazilian population both at home and abroad. A Brazilian law professor living in the United States named Juscelino Colares told the BBC that several of his Brazilian acquaintances had given him "films that capture Bolsonaristas advising rioters not to burn or harm public property."

They share his belief that "many agent provocateurs from the left took advantage of dissatisfaction among some inexperienced right-wing protestors," he said. When do we go on to Step Two? The Brazilian authorities have promised to find and punish the perpetrators, but they have provided little detail about the inquiry so far. However, Brazilian telecom companies have been asked to save data that may be relevant to the incident.

It's unknown what consequences could befall the riot's organizers. Former executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Mr. Abro, is among those Brazilians who have called for a congressional commission to investigate the riot and its causes. A similar committee investigated the events leading up to January 6, 2021, riot in the United States.

He said that "our nation has to build an instrument like that, that incorporates the judiciary and other government authorities." "If we want something to happen, we'll have to make it happen." That's why it's so important.

Many Brazilians, meanwhile, will be left wondering what's going on. Author and lawyer Geomar André Bender remarked, "I think some will [eventually be discovered]." However, "some people will never be remembered."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brazil Congress# Jair Bolsonaro# Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva# Brasilia# Brazil

Comments / 0

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Read full story
8 comments
Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
211 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
11 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
261 comments
Moscow, ID

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder Victims

Concerns concerning the ethics of seeing murder as pleasure are raised by the True Crime Machine app. On November 13, police in Moscow, Idaho, discovered the bodies of four students from the University of Idaho. But on TikTok, the killings jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a network of amateur sleuths who swiftly set to work collecting, disseminating, and analyzing all available information.

Read full story
46 comments

These Democrats in the House voted in favor of abortion legislation put forward by the Republican Party

With a final tally of 220-210-1, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act became law. All children born as a result of an attempted abortion would be mandated by law to receive medical attention.

Read full story
220 comments

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

Read full story
1 comments

Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

Read full story
58 comments
California State

Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."

( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.

Read full story
18 comments

After an FAA outage snarls travel on Wednesday, airlines are hoping for a return to normal on Thursday. U.S. vacations

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - After a countrywide ground stop enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a computer malfunction that prompted a 90-minute pause for all U.S. leaving aircraft, the U.S. aviation industry was battling to return to normal on Wednesday.

Read full story
California State

California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state. Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments

The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

Read full story
218 comments

American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Read full story
2 comments
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy