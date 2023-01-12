Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

One of them said that during a recent phone discussion, a fellow RNC committee member who is publicly backing McDaniel in the race brought up worries about Dhillon's "Sikh beliefs." The individual who wanted to speak anonymously was permitted to do so.

Since it has received so much attention, Dhillon felt compelled to publicly address it this week by retweeting RNC members who chastised individuals who had brought unfavourable attention to her religious membership.

This past Wednesday, McDaniel said that she "wholeheartedly condemn[s] religious prejudice in any form." McDaniel said in a statement to POLITICO, "We are the party of religion, family, and freedom, and these insults have no place in our party or our politics."

"As someone who practises a religious minority, I could never agree with violence towards other members of my community. "I am committed to maintaining a constructive campaign." McDaniel is a devout follower of the Latter-day Saint faith. McDaniel has made it a point as RNC chair to emphasise the need for forming coalitions with various racial and religious minorities.

Dhillon's religious beliefs have been brought up by more than just McDaniel's supporters. A supposed supporter of "MyPillow" CEO Mike Lindell, who is also running for committee chair, emailed a member of the Republican National Committee on Sunday, using Dhillon's religious affiliation as a wedge issue.

POLITICO received a copy of the email with the sender's identity blacked out, which encouraged the recipient to vote for Lindell because he is an "ardent Christian conservative." The emailer said that Dhillon is "not of Judeo-Christian mindset" since "she is an Indian Sikh by birth and ancestry." "None of these fundamental values is consistent with the platform or principles of the Republican Party or with conservatism in general."

Lindell said to POLITICO, "Shove it," when asked for comment. Dhillon told POLITICO that he was "sad to discover that several RNC members, in a tight contest for RNC chair, have decided to doubt my ability to manage the RNC by using my fervent Sikh religion as a weapon against me."

Dhillon said, "This intolerance plays no role in the actions of most RNC members, and it will not stop me from doing what is right for our nation and our party that we love and have vowed to serve."

McDaniel, Trump's selected chair in 2017, and Dhillon, whose business defends the former president in cases relating to the 2020 election, are both running for head of the Republican National Committee, and the contest between them has become more contentious due to the whisper campaign. McDaniel is running for reelection for the fourth time, and she is fighting off criticism that the party has declined during her tenure.

Though she is still the favourite, she has had significant defections among southern Republicans.

Two sources with knowledge of the vote said that the Arkansas state executive committee unanimously approved a resolution endorsing Dhillon's candidature last weekend. However, state party leaders have yet to make the resolution or the circumstances surrounding the voting public.

The three members of the Louisiana Republican Party's central committee voted Saturday to approve a resolution recommending the RNC replace McDaniel because of "deep and severe unhappiness among the grassroots" with her leadership.

After recent no-confidence votes in Arizona and Texas, another is planned for McDaniel in Florida. According to a state party source, the Republican executive committee in Tennessee voted by voice vote last month to show overwhelming opposition to McDaniel's ongoing leadership.

The Alabama Republican Party executive board decided Saturday to issue a statement declaring they "cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair." Despite previous chatter in conservative political circles about Dhillon's Sikh religion, the no-confidence motion passed with just a plurality of votes.

Chris Horn, head of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club in Alabama and a prominent Republican pundit in the state, is not a member of the steering committee but has publicly endorsed McDaniel's reelection. He backed Republicans who are inquiring into Dhillon's religious views while still recognising that she has a right to pursue her religion.

He expressed worry that Dhillon might reduce RNC initiatives that reach out to Christians, Catholics, and Jews. Horn argued that curiosity does not make one prejudiced. Is the Republican Party, or even the Democratic Party, ready for someone of the Sikh faith? is a legitimate question.

If a person of a different religion wants to head our party, they will be leading tens of millions of Christians. "And there has been no dialogue about it," Horn said. "That's the cold, hard truth."

A midwestern RNC supporter of Dhillon who requested anonymity to defuse internal tensions said last week over the phone that another RNC member engaged in religious outreach efforts expressed "fear about the future of some of the faith engagement in the RNC because of Harmeet's Sikh faith."

The Midwest representative claimed the conversation had nothing to do with the chairman's race and wasn't an attempt to manipulate votes, but that the other representative brought up Dhillon's religion without prompting, and the statement disturbed him "extremely." Dhillon has made no secret of the fact that she is religious.

She presented herself as a leader in the movement to make the Republican Party more welcoming to people of other faiths and backgrounds after making headlines for her Sikh prayer during the party's 2016 convention.

She is a well-known attorney in San Francisco, and she has drawn attention to herself for her work on religious liberty matters that have benefited conservative Christians, notably her successful challenge to California's epidemic restrictions forbidding church meetings.

Her defenders cried foul over what they saw as insults to a lady whose Sikh family came to the United States from India in search of a better life.

In 1980, Solomon Yue, an Oregon RNC committeeman, and his Christian family escaped communist China. "The last thing I want to see is somebody harassed for their beliefs," Yue stated. A member of the Republican National Committee (RNC) from my party has criticised an Asian American who is vying for RNC chairman.

My own opinion is that this is completely inappropriate. Any surviving supporters of individual liberty and the right to free speech must take a public position now to put an end to this.

Yue is a rare Dhillon fan who has addressed the controversy head-on. Concerned that the Republican Party would be seen as intolerant if the rumour campaign about Dhillon's religious beliefs surfaced, several party members tried to bury it.

Dhillon's supporters believe McDaniel's support has dwindled, despite her claims of having the endorsement of the vast majority of the RNC's 168 members (she released a letter in December signed by 107 members who were endorsing her).

Two candidate forums, including McDaniel, Dhillon, and maybe Lindell, will be held in Dana Point, California, next week in advance of the leadership election, although only RNC members and their proxies will be admitted.

