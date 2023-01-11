California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP5R6_0kAhFQEV00
California Storms
( CNN ) - A major storm pounded California with heavy downpours and high gusts, causing hundreds to evacuate; another wave of rain is on the way, and rescue workers are busy cleaning flooded homes and crumbling roads.

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state.

Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

This atmospheric river event is the first of four more like it that are forecast to impact California during the next 10 days. Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow areas in the sky that may carry moisture across thousands of

Precipitation is anticipated to return to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday night as another bout of rain moves in ahead of a big storm in the eastern Pacific.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned of "extremely strong weather" on Tuesday through Twitter.

The National Weather Service predicts an additional 5–10 inches of rain for the northern parts of the state during the next week, with isolated greater amounts possible.

In a state where most of the soil is already too saturated to absorb any more rain and streets are already flooded from earlier storms, the cumulative effect of the next storms might be enormous. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told CNN, "We have seen five atmospheric rivers flood into California over two weeks." Everything is drenched. It's at maximum capacity everywhere. Everything has reached its breaking point, and more rain is on the way.

Many towns are still cleaning up the wreckage as another storm approaches. A lot of stuff was messed up in parts of central and southern California. National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hall said on Tuesday that in the last 28 hours, there have been between 150 and 200 reports of floods and mudslides in the southern area.

Several individuals were rescued Tuesday when two cars fell into a sinkhole in the Los Angeles community of Chatsworth. A major road in Malibu was blocked as a large rock fell from the sky.

On the same day, KEYT, a CNN affiliate, reported that 20 houses had to be evacuated when a sinkhole opened up near Santa Maria, also in Santa Barbara County.

Officials estimate that 10-15 houses in Santa Barbara County were damaged by flooding on Monday. Santa Cruz County, located on the central coast, reportedly sustained extensive damage, including a destroyed bridge.

State authorities estimated that as many as 34,000 people were evacuated as the storm caused devastation, including the whole hamlet of Montecito in Santa Barbara County and 18,600 individuals in Santa Cruz County.

"The storms struck us like a water balloon popping and simply dumped water down through our rivers and streams. Santa Cruz County spokesperson Jason Hoppin told CNN that the repeated flooding was due to the cycles that had occurred repeatedly.

"It’s sort of taxing on the community," Hoppin said 131 properties in the county experienced major damage but may be recovered, while five others are not recoverable. As mandatory evacuations were canceled, several people returned to their flooded houses and mud-covered communities.

In the Felton Grove district of Santa Cruz County, people have had to flee twice due to heavy flooding as the San Lorenzo River surged, CNN affiliate KGO said. Residents were busy Tuesday clearing mud out of their garages and driveways. "It’s nice living on the river. "It's not so wonderful living in the river—there’s a tremendous difference," one person told the channel. "We were anticipating a flood, but not like this."

As trees crashed down onto houses and automobiles, boulders and dirt barreled down from hillsides, rivers surged, and water swamped streets, the storm became deadly. The bodies of Rebekah Rohde, age 40, and Steven Sorensen, age 61, were discovered "with trees on top of their tents" during the weekend, as reported by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

As stated in the announcement, both were homeless. State Route 99 in Visalia, located in the San Joaquin Valley, was closed early Tuesday when a tree fell on a pickup truck, killing the driver and causing the death of a motorcyclist who slammed into the tree.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, one motorist lost their life Monday after driving onto a flooded road near Avila Beach. " It just takes six inches of water to lose control of an automobile to get pushed down.

Kounalakis said that "cars began floating away" at a depth of 12 inches. You’ve heard that streams have risen 14 feet just in the past day, and in some locations, we’ve gotten over a foot of rain—just in the last 48 hours. Therefore, it is unfathomable.

On Monday morning, a 5-year-old kid was reported missing after being washed away from a vehicle by floods along the Salinas River in San Miguel, some 215 miles northwest of Los Angeles. A search that had been interrupted Monday afternoon due to bad weather began Tuesday morning and continued for another hour or so.

When asked about the mother in the car, CAL FIRE said, "Fortunately, she was rescued soon after the vehicle did get trapped." CNN heard it from San Luis Obispo's Deputy Chief Tom Swanson on a Tuesday. A diving crew is on standby, and we have search teams scouring the coastlines right now. Swanson added that on Monday, as the water level increased, resources were stretched thin, leading to problems such as damaged bridges, trees obstructing roads, and stranded cars.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Anthony Stornetta said that as of Tuesday afternoon, 265 firefighters had responded to more than 400 storm-related calls throughout the county's roughly 3,000 square miles. Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes reported receiving 110 requests for assistance, including gas leaks and persons trapped in vehicles, residences, and elevators.

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

