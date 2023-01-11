The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

Classified Documents Photo by AbsolutVision/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a significant politician spearheading investigations in the 118th Congress, stated on Tuesday that "President Biden has been quite critical of President Trump's inadvertently taking secret papers to the house or elsewhere, and now it looks like he may have done the same." How ironic!

There is a growing list of oversight priorities that House Republicans have laid out now that they have committee control and subpoena power, and the news of Biden's possession of classified documents and the swift Republican response that followed came as Congress voted Tuesday to establish a panel engineered to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal government. The final tally was 221—all in favor of the party in power.

The GOP has promised to look into everything from Hunter Biden's business transactions to the origins of COVID-19 to the US exit from Afghanistan. Many of the investigations might be used as a springboard to rehash Democrat-led investigations into former President Donald Trump, Russia, and even to paint law enforcement and Twitter negatively.

The select panel is sure to set up a clash with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies, given its wide jurisdiction to examine all pending criminal inquiries of the Executive Branch and its massive budget.

Ohio Republican and soon-to-be Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told CNN, "A lot of individuals are interested" in serving on the committee. Lots of individuals have approached me, which is encouraging.

The subcommittee's focus and the degree to which its investigations are politicized will be set by the senators chosen to serve on it in the coming days. The conservative legislators who worked so hard on the discussions last week insist that they never even brought up the topic of gaining nominations to this panel.

The process of filling in names and other identifying information was abandoned early on. "It was basically to make sure you set up the committee so it can work," Republican Representative Ralph Norman, a major holdout in supporting Kevin McCarthy's campaign for speaker, told CNN. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-OH), a major supporter of the GOP leadership and the committee's chairman, told CNN that the subcommittee "will represent a cross-section of our conference."

On Tuesday, Comer promptly dispatched letters to the National Archives, which his panel has authority over, and the White House Counsel's Office, marking the initial volley in Republican-led congressional inquiries into Biden's handling of sensitive data.

All documents and communications between the White House, Department of Justice, and National Archives regarding the documents that were retrieved; a list of individuals who had access to Biden's office; all documents and communications related to the handling of classified material by Biden's lawyers, including their security clearances; and all documents and communications related to the handling of classified material by Biden's lawyers.

The Republican from Kentucky has requested that all requested materials be provided by January 24th and that NARA General Counsel Gary Stern and NARA Director of Congressional Affairs John Hamilton be available for transcribed interviews with committee staff by January 17th.

On the same day, the House approved creating an investigative committee to look into the growing strategic rivalry between the United States and China.

The conservatives form a new committee. McCarthy made significant sacrifices to win the gavel, one of which was the creation of the select subcommittee. As stated in the plan, not only would it investigate any active criminal investigations, but it would also "be permitted to receive material accessible to the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," giving it access to the highest level of secret information in Congress.

GOP Rep. Dan Bishop, an early McCarthy holdout for the speaker, remarked on the House floor that with the resolution forming the panel, "Today we are putting the "Deep State" on notice." On behalf of average Americans, we will be coming after you.

Jordan has indicated that the group, which would be located in the House Judiciary Committee, will investigate the FBI and the Justice Department, among other agencies in the executive branch. GOP Rep. Chip Roy, an early holdout against McCarthy's campaign for speaker, told CNN that the new majority would have an "expansive ability to go after the weaponization of government across jurisdictions but in consultation and collaboration with those other jurisdictions."

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is on the steering committee, has shown interest in investigating the FBI and the Department of Justice's leadership. In a statement released this week, Armstrong stated, "We want to make this about these very highly political things," adding that "there are so many individuals throughout this nation who believe the leadership at DOJ has been politicized." Rep.

Byron Donalds, who was selected for House speaker by conservative Republicans before McCarthy won the position, said this week that he feels the White House's connections with Twitter should be the first subject probed by the select committee.

"You know, paying attention to what is being released by Twitter "It seems like every other week now," Donalds said. Isn't it weaponizing the federal government against the American people when one of them, I guess, workers out of the White House essentially emails Twitter to deactivate Twitter accounts? Indeed, he said, "I am certain of that."

Democratic senior congressional officials told CNN that despite serious reservations about the new Republican-created select subcommittee's broad purpose and vast jurisdiction, Democrats want to fully engage in the panel, and Democratic legislators have already shown interest in joining.

According to the aides, the Democrats in the House have no intention of following the widely panned tactic of boycotting a committee with which they disagree, as the then-House minority leader did with the January 6 select committee after a disagreement with then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi over which Republicans would serve on it.

House Judiciary Committee Democratic Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN, "We'll utilize our position on that special subcommittee to bring out the folly and damage of what they're doing." It's rooted in legends and myths. Nobody has been able to use the federal government as a weapon.

To add insult to injury, the resolution grants the special committee the authority to investigate and collect information on any citizen of the United States. Democrats believe that Republicans will try to use the committee to defend Trump and attack his investigators, following the same playbook that Trump's allies in Congress used with special counsel Robert Mueller, because of changes to the subcommittee's mandate that McCarthy negotiated with GOP hardliners on his path to becoming speaker.

One of the aides commented that the shift was "not lost on its detractors," referring to the fact that the panel examining the weaponization of the federal government was going to attempt to weaponize the federal court system. "They want to put their thumb on the scale for particular defendants" and "they have no interest in removing politics out of the legal system."

The staff members are concerned that the subcommittee, whose members are not required to serve on the House Judiciary Committee, will be given access to the same information as the House Intelligence Committee, a panel of members chosen by the speaker and House minority leader that has access to highly sensitive US intelligence.

Negotiations with Republican holdouts last week resulted in the addition of that clause. The Democratic aide said that "only select members trusted by the speaker should have access in the first place." If that knowledge gets out, people will die.

On Tuesday, the Republicans and the Democrats argued on the House floor over who should serve on the select committee. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-GA) asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to nominate "real Democrats" to the committee. Democratic Representative James McGovern responded angrily, saying the Republicans should fill the committee with people "who did not beg for a pardon and who did not have their phones confiscated by the FBI."

The Justice Department is getting ready to conduct investigations.

For months, Republicans have been alleging that the Justice Department and the FBI have politicized their investigations, and Justice Department officials have been bracing for the inevitable barrage of oversight requests.

According to those in the know, government officials have already spent considerable time studying internal records that may be subpoenaed by the Republican Party. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, threats against school board members and other public officials became a flashpoint, and sources say Justice Department officials are more likely to accommodate Republican requests for documents related to Attorney General Merrick Garland's memo on the subject.

Justice Department officials have rejected the idea that the memo was meant to punish conservative parents like terrorists, despite claims to the contrary from certain Republicans. Their investigation, they claim, was limited to potential dangers and did not include parental complaints about the school's use of COVID or other pedagogical choices.

However, other anticipated Republican requests, such as for information connected to current criminal inquiries involving Trump, are expected to find stiffer opposition. Such demands from the GOP might lead to bigger legal battles over the Constitution's division of powers between Congress and the Executive Branch.

To preserve the rights of those who haven't been prosecuted yet, the Justice Department has had a policy for decades prohibiting the release of information acquired during active investigations. Documents from President Trump's administration that are ordinarily protected by presidential privilege were released by Justice Department officials early in the Biden administration.

On the other hand, current and former government officials agree that the release of these records did not establish any new norms. Professional Justice Department employees looked into prior cases in which the Justice Department has negotiated restricted access for Congress to information that may be relevant to ongoing criminal investigations.

"People thought deeply about it," one former Justice Department official said of the deliberations. In response to Congress's reasonable calls for oversight, conversations and compromises have taken place for some time. In my opinion, there won't be a free-for-all in terms of what Congress may expect.

The Biden administration is under attack from standing committees. House Republicans have said that they would continue to use their majority on the several standing committees to investigate the Biden administration, despite the select committee's wide jurisdiction.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer told CNN that a hearing on COVID expenditures might take place as soon as February. Nothing has been said in public about the money or how it was used. In all fifty states, claims of widespread fraud inside the unemployment insurance systems have surfaced.

According to him, in a recent CNN interview, there have been several instances of major fraud using stimulus monies and PPP loan funding. To that end, he said, "We simply want to start analyzing it and trying to determine if there were any errors that were made, and we were very convinced there were, and if we can hold individuals responsible for possible wrongdoing."

Concerns involving Biden's son Hunter will also be sent to Comer's panel, which he claims has the resources to undertake 40 to 50 substantive inquiries. According to his statement on CNN, his committee "will start immediately" bringing in individuals to conduct transcribed interviews, first voluntarily, and there are "right now" no plans to bring in the president himself.

The panel will swiftly start collecting bank data and expanding their inquiry, demands Republicans will have to renew as forced by the Biden administration, a move Comer referred to as "a cheap attack." "We're going to ask for data one way or another," he said.

According to Jordan, the work of the select committee will continue to be conducted independently of that work. When it comes to the coronavirus and the Hunter Biden scandal, "Mr. Comer has been clear about what he intends to accomplish over there."

That will likely be the focus of Chairman Comer's committee. "We're going to ignore this and deal with all the other problems instead," he stated. According to CNN, Comer said that he and Jordan "talk every day" and that there would be "some overlap" between their separate investigations, with both men likely sitting in on interviews conducted by the other.

Under Jordan's leadership, the House Judiciary Committee will conduct its independent investigations. Jordan speculates that border concerns will be discussed in the first Judiciary Committee hearing. He said it may be related to the border.