American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

Gas Photo by david Griffiths/Unsplash on Unsplash

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Reports from the Institute for Policy Integrity and the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, among others, show that the EPA and the WHO have declared gas stoves to be unsafe and linked to respiratory illnesses like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health conditions, leading to a standoff between the federal agencies and the gas industry.

The American Gas Association stated in a statement released on Tuesday that a study published in the December 2022 issue of the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that linked natural gas cooking with asthma was not supported by strong research.

Due to the potential health risks posed by the appliances' emissions, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly planning to take action on Monday, as reported by Bloomberg.

"The door is open to any possibility." "Prohibiting unsafe products is an option," Commission member Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg. Within its report, the federal agency pledged to "take action" to reduce stove-related indoor air pollution.

The AGA has already responded to Trumka's remarks, claiming that gas stove emissions are comparable to those emitted by electric stoves and promising to present proof to support this claim.

"Any debate or replication of the claims in this research that are supported by non-governmental groups to push their mission to eliminate consumer energy choice and the option of natural gas is dangerous," the AGA said.

On Tuesday, the agency responded harshly to Trumka's statements, calling the conclusion "baseless claims" and emphasizing the role gas played in reducing carbon emissions from the power industry by displacing more polluting coal.

The AGA has said that any attempts to restrict highly efficient natural gas stoves should sound the alarm for the 187 million Americans who rely on this critical fuel daily.

U.S. Senators Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) sent a letter to the CPSC in December 2022, stating their worries "about the hazards posed to consumers by indoor air pollution caused by gas stoves."

More than 40 million American houses use gas stoves for cooking, the organization said; "methane leakage from gas stoves inside U.S. homes was recently shown to produce the comparable climatic consequences as nearly 500,000 gasoline-powered automobiles."

Further, they noted that black, Latino, and low-income families are disproportionately affected by the cumulative effect of such emissions. We'll keep collaborating with regulators and politicians to make sure they have good information as they tackle natural gas concerns. the lease with AGA.