Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165mQ8_0kAYhODC00
California FloodingPhoto byWade Austin Ellis/UnsplashonUnsplash

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Although DeGeneres's neighborhood in Montecito is under an evacuation order, she was instructed to stay put because of its elevation. She claims the storm caused the stream adjacent to her home to rise nine feet, and the video shows it roaring in full force.

Five years have passed since the devastating fires and mudslides, she added, and many people are still recovering from the trauma of losing their homes and loved ones. "The thought of doing this is just insane." "Unprecedented precipitation is falling on the fifth anniversary." She said, "Mother Nature is not pleased with us." Let's all chip in what we can.

Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all call Montecito home. According to the Associated Press, 23 individuals lost their lives, and more than 100 houses were damaged in the 2018 mudslide.

Recent wildfires have also left their mark, but the region is beginning to heal. Images of cars practically submerged by floodwaters were released by the Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service.

It's not only Montecito and the rest of Santa Barbara County that's been hit hard by the weather in California.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood advisories for parts of neighboring San Luis Obispo County and also issued wind and hail alerts.

The AP reports that a small kid went missing in the flood waters and that a search that lasted for around seven hours turned up nothing except his sneaker. Tony Cipolla, a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, said the boy's death has not been confirmed. They called off the search because the water was too deep for divers to safely work in.

The Northwest Weather Service reports that 20 people had to leave their houses because of a sinkhole in Santa Maria, which is located in northern Santa Barbara County.

Some parts of Los Angeles County were given a flash flood warning on Monday night.

As a result of the two days of rain, certain areas of Los Angeles County got about six inches, while San Luis Obispo County got more than ten, and Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties got more than sixteen.

The agency announced "some INCREDIBLE totals for the region" on Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to continue today.

An "atmospheric river" from the Pacific is to blame for the string of terrible weather, of which the storm is a part. As the name implies, atmospheric rivers are expansive areas in the atmosphere that carry precipitation. It has been estimated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that the water vapor they transport is nearly equal to the typical flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

As a result, they may trigger catastrophic floods when they reach ashore and discharge all that water. According to NOAA, they play a significant role in the global water cycle and are a common source of freshwater.

Cities throughout California have been pounded by atmospheric river storms since December 26. While the central coast has taken the brunt of the weather this week, the Bay Area has also been hit hard by heavy rain and wind, leading to floods, mudslides, and power outages.

Early Tuesday, the weather service issued flood warnings for several areas of the Bay Area and warned of hail, high gusts, and sharp waves in the same areas.

The Bay Area storm from last week was reported to "likely be one of the more devastating systems on a wider scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time," according to a statement released by the National Weather Service's Bay Area office. A "brutal system" was used to describe the storm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ellen DeGeneres# California# Flooding# Video# Storm

Comments / 2

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Read full story
7 comments
Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
177 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
5 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
185 comments
Moscow, ID

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder Victims

Concerns concerning the ethics of seeing murder as pleasure are raised by the True Crime Machine app. On November 13, police in Moscow, Idaho, discovered the bodies of four students from the University of Idaho. But on TikTok, the killings jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a network of amateur sleuths who swiftly set to work collecting, disseminating, and analyzing all available information.

Read full story
29 comments

These Democrats in the House voted in favor of abortion legislation put forward by the Republican Party

With a final tally of 220-210-1, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act became law. All children born as a result of an attempted abortion would be mandated by law to receive medical attention.

Read full story
192 comments

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

Read full story
1 comments

Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

Read full story

Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

Read full story
55 comments
California State

Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."

( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.

Read full story
18 comments

After an FAA outage snarls travel on Wednesday, airlines are hoping for a return to normal on Thursday. U.S. vacations

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - After a countrywide ground stop enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a computer malfunction that prompted a 90-minute pause for all U.S. leaving aircraft, the U.S. aviation industry was battling to return to normal on Wednesday.

Read full story
California State

California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state. Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments

The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

Read full story
216 comments

American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy