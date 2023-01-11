Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

California Flooding Photo by Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash on Unsplash

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Although DeGeneres's neighborhood in Montecito is under an evacuation order, she was instructed to stay put because of its elevation. She claims the storm caused the stream adjacent to her home to rise nine feet, and the video shows it roaring in full force.

Five years have passed since the devastating fires and mudslides, she added, and many people are still recovering from the trauma of losing their homes and loved ones. "The thought of doing this is just insane." "Unprecedented precipitation is falling on the fifth anniversary." She said, "Mother Nature is not pleased with us." Let's all chip in what we can.

Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all call Montecito home. According to the Associated Press, 23 individuals lost their lives, and more than 100 houses were damaged in the 2018 mudslide.

Recent wildfires have also left their mark, but the region is beginning to heal. Images of cars practically submerged by floodwaters were released by the Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service.

It's not only Montecito and the rest of Santa Barbara County that's been hit hard by the weather in California.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood advisories for parts of neighboring San Luis Obispo County and also issued wind and hail alerts.

The AP reports that a small kid went missing in the flood waters and that a search that lasted for around seven hours turned up nothing except his sneaker. Tony Cipolla, a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, said the boy's death has not been confirmed. They called off the search because the water was too deep for divers to safely work in.

The Northwest Weather Service reports that 20 people had to leave their houses because of a sinkhole in Santa Maria, which is located in northern Santa Barbara County.

Some parts of Los Angeles County were given a flash flood warning on Monday night.

As a result of the two days of rain, certain areas of Los Angeles County got about six inches, while San Luis Obispo County got more than ten, and Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties got more than sixteen.

The agency announced "some INCREDIBLE totals for the region" on Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to continue today.

An "atmospheric river" from the Pacific is to blame for the string of terrible weather, of which the storm is a part. As the name implies, atmospheric rivers are expansive areas in the atmosphere that carry precipitation. It has been estimated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that the water vapor they transport is nearly equal to the typical flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

As a result, they may trigger catastrophic floods when they reach ashore and discharge all that water. According to NOAA, they play a significant role in the global water cycle and are a common source of freshwater.

Cities throughout California have been pounded by atmospheric river storms since December 26. While the central coast has taken the brunt of the weather this week, the Bay Area has also been hit hard by heavy rain and wind, leading to floods, mudslides, and power outages.

Early Tuesday, the weather service issued flood warnings for several areas of the Bay Area and warned of hail, high gusts, and sharp waves in the same areas.

The Bay Area storm from last week was reported to "likely be one of the more devastating systems on a wider scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time," according to a statement released by the National Weather Service's Bay Area office. A "brutal system" was used to describe the storm.